WWE Raw Preview for June 22, 2026: 2 Title Matches, Special Start Time and More

This week’s episode of WWE Raw emanates from The O2 Arena in London, England. It’s the Night of Champions go-home edition, with several matches announced, including two huge title bouts.

Raw general manager Adam Pearce announced the matches and segments for tonight’s show via X, formerly known as Twitter.

Here are the matches and segments expected to take place in London:

Bron Breakker and Austin Theory (c) vs. The Street Profits for the World Tag Team Championship

Paige and Brie Bella (c) vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page

Chad Gable set to appear after making request to Adam Pearce

King and Queen of the Ring finalists scheduled to speak

Play

Tonight’s Raw will also have a special start time of 2:00 p.m. EST since it’s in a different time zone. The show will be streamed live on Netflix in the United States and internationally.

World Tag Team Championship Match

For the first time since Logan Paul got injured at Saturday Night’s Main Event last month, the World Tag Team Championship are up for grabs. Austin Theory and Bron Breakker will be defending the titles for the first time against the Street Profits.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are looking to get their hands on some gold for the first time since last year. They are several factors that could affect the outcome of the match, with Maverick and Paul Heyman at ringside to support The Vision.

Joe Hendry has a score to settle with Theory, while Seth Rollins could look to soften up Breakker ahead of their Steel Cage match at Night of Champions.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Just like the World Tag Team Titles, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship are on the line for the first time since SNME. Paige and Brie Bella will look to have their fourth successful title defense against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Paige will have the hometown advantage as she wrestles in England for the first time since returning to WWE. Bayley and Lyra have been eyeing the tag team titles since last year, so they are due for a win.

Play

Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page

After Ethan Page and Rusev attacked Rey Mysterio a couple of weeks ago, Dragon Lee will look to get revenge against All Ego.

With multiple superstars looking to have a crack at Penta’s Intercontinental Championship, there’s a lot at stake in this match. Rusev should be in Page’s corner, while Mysterio is expected to back up his protege.

KOTR and QOTR Finals Preview

The finalists of the King and Queen of the Ring are set to speak tonight on Raw to hype up the upcoming finals at Night of Champions.

Oba Femi already said a lot last week after beating Dominik Mysterio to advance to the final, while Jey Uso isn’t the one to back down. The two stars are vying for a world title shot at SummerSlam.

Play

On the other hand, Liv Morgan will have a lot of things to say as usual in an effort to throw off IYO SKY. They have a rich history and are very familiar with each other.

It’s going to be an interesting segment, especially with the potential tension within Judgment Day.

Chad Gable Speaks

Fresh off a huge win over Rusev, Chad Gable will be given time to speak a few weeks after the biggest match of his career.

Gable is riding a wave of momentum despite losing his mask to El Grande Americano. He seems ready for a push, possibly getting a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.