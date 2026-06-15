Roman Reigns Makes Major Public Appearance Ahead of WWE Raw

Ahead of Monday’s episode of WWE Raw in Baltimore, Roman Reigns made a rare public appearance at a major event on Sunday.

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion was at the UFC Freedom 250 event inside the White House, as shown by UFC of TNT Sports. He was joined by Triple H, who used his signature finger point.

Other WWE personalities like Nick Khan and Shane McMahon, as well as other celebrities like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mark Wahlberg, Tyson Fury and Mark Zuckerberg, were also present.

United States President Donald Trump was also in attendance to celebrate the country’s upcoming 250th anniversary of its Declaration of Independence.

With WWE and UFC under the same TKO banner, it wasn’t surprising to see Reigns at the event. Washington, D.C. is also just an hour away from Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena, the site for Monday’s Raw.

Roman Reigns Announced for WWE Raw

After missing last week’s episode of Raw in Paris, France, Roman Reigns is back for this week’s show.

Raw general manager Adam Pearce confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that The Tribal Chief will be in attendance at the CFG Bank Arena.

Reigns doesn’t have any challengers yet for the World Heavyweight Championship. He could be monitoring the King of the Ring. Oba Femi, Dominik Mysterio, Je’Von Evans and Jey Uso are in the semifinals, and all of them represent the red brand.

That means Reigns’ potential next challenger could be either one of them, with the exception of “Main Event” Jey.

Since Jey is back with The Bloodline and on The OTC’s good side, he is set to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship if he becomes King of the Ring.

Cody Rhodes currently holds the Undisputed WWE Title and is set to defend it against Gunther this Friday on SmackDown. Sami Zayn, a former member of The Bloodline, will be the special guest referee.

Roman Reigns Celebrates Knicks Championship

WWE’s Danhausen became a part of the New York Knicks‘ championship run after uncursing the franchise following their Game 3 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round.

The Knicks went on an unbelievable 15-1 run after getting uncursed, winning their first NBA championship since 1973. Jalen Brunson was named NBA Finals MVP, with Danhausen expected to be part of their parade this coming Thursday, as reported by Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer.

Danhausen wasn’t the only WWE star to congratulate the Knicks on social media. Roman Reigns also acknowledged the franchise for ending their 53-year title drought.

“Acknowledge The Champs! ☝🏽 @nyknicks @jalenbrunson1,” Reigns tweeted.

Other stars from New York, such as Damian Priest and Matt Cardona, were also over the moon following the Knicks’ triumph over the San Antonio Spurs.