Updated WWE Clash in Italy Match Card After 5/18 Raw

With Clash in Italy less than two weeks away, WWE added a major title match to the card on Raw. The company also teased an epic rematch after a shocking return happened.

On Monday’s episode of Raw in Greensboro, North Carolina, Roman Reigns addressed Jacob Fatu‘s attack last week. Fatu challenged Reigns to a Tribal Combat for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Italy.

With the help of The Usos, The OTC was able to take down The Samoan Werewolf before accepting the challenge.

Here’s the updated match card for Clash in Italy after the May 18 edition of Raw.

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu in a Tribal Combat for the World Heavyweight Championship

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There have only been two previous Tribal Combat matches in WWE history, and Reigns has won both of them. He defeated Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023 to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Reigns beat Solo Sikoa on the first-ever episode of Raw on Netflix to become the only Tribal Chief of WWE.

Gunther Defeated Royce Keys To Become No. 1 Contender

A few weeks ago on SmackDown, Gunther blindsided Cody Rhodes after his match against Ricky Saints. The Ring General put Rhodes to sleep with the Sleeper, signaling his intent to become the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Gunther then revealed two weeks ago that Paul Heyman got him transferred to SmackDown as a favor for taking care of Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 42. And as part of the favor, The Career Killer gets a title shot against Rhodes at Clash in Italy.

Last week on SmackDown, Gunther nearly lost his opportunity after trying to play too much mind games on The American Nightmare. It led to SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis making Gunther vs. Royce Keys for the No. 1 contendership of the Undisputed WWE Title.

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Due to the involvement of Solo Sikoa, Gunther earned the pinfall victory over the SmackDown newcomer. Rhodes then attacked his challenger to end the show.

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi at Clash in Italy?

Oba Femi was preparing inside the ring for his open challenge when Brock Lesnar suddenly appeared and attacked him. Lesnar, who was presumably retired, hit a quartet of F5s on The Ruler, revealing that his retirement at WrestleMania 42 was just all a ruse.

Fast forward to backstage, and Raw general manager Adam Pearce was met by Paul Heyman, who has a contract already signed by The Beast. Heyman gave the contract to Pearce for Femi to sign, which is a rematch against Lesnar at Clash in Italy.

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The young WWE star has yet to sign the contract, but after getting blindsided, it won’t be surprising if he accepts and makes the rematch official.

WWE is seemingly getting all of the big names out for Clash in Italy, with stars like Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and possibly Brock Lesnar, all being part of the card.

Clash in Italy will be held at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy on May 31, 2026. It’s the first-ever Premium Live Event in Italy.