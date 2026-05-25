WWE Raw Preview: Oba Femi Opens Show, Contract Signing and More for May 25, 2026

This week’s episode of WWE Raw will feature Oba Femi opening the show, a huge contract signing and more buildup to Clash in Italy. After an eventful Saturday Night’s Main Event, the focus shifts to Saturday’s huge Premium Live Event in Turin.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, general manager Adam Pearce has announced multiple segments and one match for the May 25 episode of Raw in Columbus, Ohio.

Here are the segments and matches announced for tonight’s Raw at The Schottenstein Center.

Oba Femi opens the show to address Brock Lesnar attack and challenge.

Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu to sign contract for Tribal Combat for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Italy.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez in a tag team match.

Becky Lynch expected to confront Adam Pearce after what happened at SNME.

WWE Raw has an official start time of 8:00 p.m. EST. It’s live on Netflix in the United States and most countries around the world.

Oba Femi To Open WWE Raw

Last week on WWE Raw, Oba Femi was blindsided by the returning Brock Lesnar. The Beast attacked Femi and hit him with multiple F5s. Lesnar was supposedly retired, but it was all a ruse orchestrated by Paul Heyman.

The Advocate has already submitted a contract signed by Lesnar to Adam Pearce for a rematch against The Ruler at Clash in Italy. Femi is set to open tonight’s show and address the attack by Lesnar.

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With WWE building a crazy lineup for Clash in Italy, it won’t be surprising if Femi accepts the challenge and makes his rematch against Lesnar official.

Tribal Combat Contract Signing

Things remain heated between Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu after what happened at WWE Backlash. Reigns wants Fatu to acknowledge him as The Tribal Chief, but The Samoan Werewolf is hell-bent on becoming the World Heavyweight Champion.

Fatu challenged The OTC to a Tribal Combat for the World Heavyweight Title at Clash in Paris. Reigns accepted and delivered a message to his cousin, brutalizing him last week on Raw and laying him out in the middle of the ring with help from The Usos.

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Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez

Paige and Brie Bella successfully defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Nia Jax and Lash Legend at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The reigning champs are set to move forward with a new challenger, so they could be on the lookout this Monday.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria are out for revenge against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez of the Judgment Day. Bayley and Lyra are in need of a win, while Rodriguez and Perez want another shot at the tag team titles.

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Liv Morgan is expected to be present for the match, so Judgment Day already has the numbers advantage. However, Stephanie Vaquer has been rumored to be ready to make her return from a shoulder injury, so tonight is the perfect place to make it happen.

Becky Lynch Set to Complain

At Saturday Night’s Main Event, Sol Ruca defeated Becky Lynch in a non-title match via disqualification. SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis was overseeing things at SNME and granted Ruca a title match for Lynch’s Women’s Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Italy.

It’s already being advertised for Turin, but Lynch could file a formal protest. Adam Pearce has always been in charge of Raw, so he could reverse Aldis’ decision. It’s going to be a long night for Pearce, who has been in the crosshairs of The Man for the past few months.