WWE Legend Brock Lesnar Reveals Post-Retirement Plans

Less than 48 hours after WWE SummerSlam weekend, Brock Lesnar officially announced his retirement on August 4.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Lesnar confirmed that his Hell in a Cell match against Oba Femi in the main event of Night 1 of SummerSlam was his retirement match.

“I’m here today to let the world know (that) I am retired,” Lesnar said, via Brett Okamoto of ESPN. “Saturday was a very emotional day for me. … Saturday, for Brock Lesnar, that’s it. That’s it for me in the squared circle and everything else.”

Lesnar added that he thought WrestleMania 42 was his final match, but he had some “fuel in the tank,” so he ran it back twice against The Ruler.

What’s Next for Brock Lesnar?

In the same appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Brock Lesnar revealed what’s next for him after retiring from WWE. Lesnar wants to focus on his children, spend more time with them and support their dreams.

“I got some hunting lined up,” Lesnar said. “I got two boys in hockey. I’m going to support their dreams as long as that’s feasible. My daughter, she’s got her eye on 2028 Olympics. “Just going to spend some more time with the kids and in the woods and just reap what I’ve sown, just enjoy life.”

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Lesnar’s two sons, Turk and Duke, are making a name for themselves as youth hockey players in Canada. Their mother is another WWE legend, Sable.

Turk is a 17-year-old defenseman for the Calgary Rockies U17 of the Junior Prospects Hockey League. Duke is 16 years old and plays forward for the Calgary International Hockey Academy U18 in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League.

Meanwhile, Lesnar’s daughter, Mya, was a track and field star for the Colorado State Rams. Mya won the 2024 NCAA Indoor and 2025 NCAA Outdoor Shot Put National Championship.

The 24-year-old athlete is currently training in hopes of earning a spot with Team USA for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Her mother is Brock’s former fiancée Nicole McClain.

Brock Lesnar’s Career Accomplishments

Here are all of Brock Lesnar’s career accomplishments in amateur wrestling, professional wrestling and mixed martial arts:

2-Time NCAA Division I All-American

1-Time NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion

2-Time Big Ten Conference Champion

7-Time WWE Champion

3-Time WWE Universal Champion

1-Time King of the Ring

2-Time Royal Rumble Winner

1-Time Money in the Bank Winner

1-Time IWGP Heavyweight Champion

1-Time UFC Heavyweight Champion

Lesnar also ended The Undertaker‘s legendary WrestleMania streak in 2014.

In addition to the NCAA, WWE and UFC, Lesnar also tried to play in the NFL after his first stint in WWE back in 2004. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings and played as a defensive tackle. He appeared in several preseason games but didn’t make the final roster.

The Beast was born and raised in South Dakota. He went to the University of Minnesota and has been living in Saskatchewan, Canada since 2014.