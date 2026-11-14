CM Punk Could Fill Massive NXT Role After Shawn Michaels Promotion: Report

A new backstage report suggests that CM Punk could be primed for an executive role at NXT, sparking rumors of his in-ring retirement.

Over the last few weeks, Mike Johnson of PWInsider has reported the forthcoming change of the guard within WWE.

Longtime WWE employee Bruce Prichard is expected to retire as Executive Director of Creative Writing and Talent after WrestleMania 43.

Shawn Michaels, currently the Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative, is considered the top option to replace him, per PW Insider.

With Shawn Michaels on the verge of advancing up the corporate ladder and joining his buddy Paul “Triple H” Levesque in WWE, the company is eyeing one of its most outspoken stars to replace him: CM Punk.

CM Punk Rumored For NXT Executive Role

CM Punk is no stranger to taking young talent under his wing.

In 2010, he led the “New Nexus” faction, consisting of NXT’s first class of alumni.

A couple of years later, Punk hired Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose as security before the trio betrayed him and became The Shield.

More recently, CM Punk challenged Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship on a special edition episode of NXT. Even in defeat, CM Punk’s match against Waller massively boosted NXT’s prestige and showed Punk’s willingness to elevate young talent.

Now, WWE may want him to do the latter on a much more permanent basis.

According to PW Insider, Punk has been at “the majority of WWE NXT broadcasts alongside Shawn Michaels” in recent weeks.

In-Ring Retirement Looming For CM Punk?

Remnants of the Ruthless Aggression era are becoming scarce.

John Cena and Brock Lesnar have each retired from in-ring competition in the last year and Adam “Edge” Copeland announced that 2027 will be his final year as a competitor.

CM Punk could be the next pillar of the Ruthless Aggression era to hang up his boots.

Punk, 48, is in the best shape of his career and has won both World Championships in 2026. So there’s no doubt that he could keep raising hell in the ring for years to come.

Still, it’s fair to wonder whether Punk is pondering life on the other side of the ring.

Punk has been a World Champion across four major promotions and is one of WWE’s most celebrated superstars.

During an appearance on WWE Radio in July 2025, Punk admitted that he’s “closer to the end than” the beginning.

“Where that end is? Nobody knows,” Punk said. “I don’t even know. It’s not measured in the length of a contract. It’s not measured in matches. To me, it’s honestly — it’s measured in health. It’s how I look and it’s more importantly how I feel.

“And right now, I’ve never felt better,” he continued. “I’m double-timing my recovery on things, which is something I’ve never been really great at. And the business now allows you to fit all that in. So I’m just going to go until the wheels fall off. We’ll see what happens.”