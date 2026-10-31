Shawn Michaels and AJ Styles Primed For Major WWE Promotions

WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and AJ Styles are in line for major promotions within the company.

Michaels became the head of NXT in 2021 when Paul “Triple H” Levesque underwent a cardiac procedure. He was later promoted to Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative.

Now, it appears the Heartbreak Kid is moving up the corporate ladder once again.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported on Monday that WWE’s Executive Director – Creative Writing & Talent, Bruce Prichard, is expected to retire after WrestleMania 43 next year. Prichard is expected to remain connected with WWE as a consultant and work from home in Texas, according to the outlet.

A new report indicates that Shawn Michaels will be promoted to the position in 2027. On paper, Michaels new role seems like a match made in Heaven.

Few people know more about pro wrestling and what makes it thrive than Michaels. Plus, his decades-long friendship with Triple H should bode well for the duo as they lead WWE into a new era.

PWInsider added that Michaels will prepare for his new role in the months ahead.

AJ Styles Could Take Over Shawn Michaels’ NXT Role

With Shawn Michaels stepping into a major role with WWE, he will soon have to relinquish his NXT duties.

Just as WWE orchestrated Prichard’s succession plan, the company apparently has a legendary candidate in mind to replace Shawn Michaels at NXT.

False Finish reported that WWE brass expect AJ Styles to be more “hands-on” within NXT following Michaels’ promotion.

Earlier this year, Triple H shared that AJ Styles wants to be more involved with WWE’s development team. More specifically, the Phenomenal One wanted to help mold the next generation of WWE stars at NXT.

Shortly after Styles’ in-ring retirement, Triple H appeared on Cody Rhodes’ podcast to discuss Styles’ post-retirement role in WWE.

“Towards the end, AJ was like, ‘I don’t want to just be done with the business. I want to be done wrestling,” Triple H began.

“Being an agent or producer is a different world than being in what we do. There are different fits for different people. AJ came in, he sat in on some creative meetings, he sat in on some production meetings, and I think he realized the writing thing’s not for him, the producer thing isn’t for him. What he really likes is getting to these young kids, spotting talent, and trying to help fan the flames of that little spark and turn it into something more—the developmental side.”

AJ Styles is certainly a worthy mentor for rising wrestling stars.

Styles is one of just nine wrestlers to hold the WWE and TNA World Championships. He is one of just 22 Grand Slam champions in WWE history.

Styles was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April during WrestleMania 42 week.