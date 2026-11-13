WWE Rumors: John Cena Special Announcement, Hardy Boyz Linked to WWE

John Cena returns to his old stomping grounds Friday night on SmackDown with more important announcements, and WWE could be plotting a loaded New Year’s extravaganza on Netflix.

Plus, Matt Hardy shared an interesting update that could signal the Hardy Boyz’ return to WWE.

Let’s break down this week’s WWE backstage rumors.

John Cena Returns to SmackDown as Recruiter

John Cena kicked off WWE’s Ruthless Aggression era in June 2002 on SmackDown! in his industry-shaping WWE debut.

Nearly a quarter-century later, Cena is returning to SmackDown to recruit superstars to the John Cena Classic, which is still taking shape.

So far, the John Cena Classic already features two second-generation stars: Cody Rhodes and Zilla Fatu, the son of the late Umaga.

During his rare appearance on Tuesday’s episode of NXT, Cena invited Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners Noam Dar and Romero Moreno. He also invited NXT Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan to the event.

During his Nov. 13 appearance on SmackDown, Cena will likely add to what is becoming a star-studded John Cena Classic lineup.

WWE Planning Special Edition of RAW

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, it was reported that the January 4 episode of WWE Raw will carry “extra significance.”

Details on the first WWE RAW of 2027 are scarce, but Votes says fans “can likely expect one or two special attraction matches.”

WWE held RAW is Stranger Things, a crossover with the popular Netflix series, for its first episode of RAW in 2026.

The episode was headlined by a World Heavyweight Championship match between CM Punk and Bron Breakker.

RAW moved to Netflix on January 6, 2025, as part of a 10-year deal for the show’s streaming rights.

Aside from the Netflix and New Year’s tie in, each January episode of WWE RAW figures to be must-see television on the Road to WrestleMania.

Will the Hardy Boyz Return to WWE?

The Hardy Boyz have always kept the door open for a WWE return. Matt Hardy recently shared that a comeback (of sorts) is in the works.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Matt Hardy announced that the Hardy Boyz will be featured in the base roster for WWE 2K27.

Hardy noted that the Hardy Boyz were added as downloadable characters in WWE 2K26. For next year’s edition, the Hardy Boyz will be “on the main roster, right from the jump.”

Notably, the deal is with the gaming company, not WWE. Still, the inclusion of the Hardy Boyz on the base roster could hint at a WWE return in the future.

The base roster, available on release day, typically features active WWE superstars and a mix of notable WWE alumni.

In April, Hardy said that both WWE and TNA feel like home.

“WWE is our childhood home,” Hardy wrote on X (formerly Twitter). It’s where we grew up. Where we learned to become superstar pro wrestlers. Where we both succeeded & failed in life & work. Without WWE, Jeff & I aren’t looked at as the GOATs.

“TNA is our adult home. TNA has allowed us to be men that bet on themselves & either sink or swim on their own,” he added.