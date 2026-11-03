Former TNA Champion Ambushes Roman Reigns, Joins 946 in WWE Debut

Royce Keys is calling the plays, and the 946 just made one heck of an audible. Seemingly every week, the 946 has grown in strength and numbers, and the vicious faction just added another cold-blooded competitor to the group.

During the closing segment of the Nov. 2 episode of RAW, a massive clash between 946 and The Bloodline broke out after the main event singles match between Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys ended in disqualification.

During the melee, Roman Reigns began wrecking shop and flattened Royce Keys and Lucien Price with Superman punches. However, his momentum was halted when a masked man entered the ring and struck him with a chair.

After planting the OTC with a spinning Samoan Spike, the masked assailant helped Royce Keys to his feet.

He then removed his mask, revealing himself as Cruz Montana.

“The 946 have grown in strength again,” WWE broadcaster Wade Barrett exclaimed during the reveal, adding, “Just when you think 946 has peaked, just when you think they’ve met their matchm Royce Keys pulls it off again.”

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The beatdown didn’t end with the sudden ambush on Reigns.

Jimmy Uso was handcuffed to the ring post, while his twin brother was powerbombed through the announce table. Solo Sikoa was also dumped outside of the ring as 946 members stomped away at Reigns.

For weeks, Royce Keys has declared that nobody on the WWE roster is safe from the 946. By wiping out the current World Heavyweight Champion, Keys and the 946 reinforced that sentiment.

Former TNA World Champion Makes WWE Debut

Cruz Montana, formerly known in TNA as Mike Santana, is a two-time TNA World Champion.

During WWE and TNA’s talent partnership, he made crossover appearances on NXT.

Santana lost the TNA World Championship to Nic Nemeth at Slammiversary and joined NXT officially in July, shortly after his TNA contract expired.

Montana wasted no time carving a name for himself at NXT, sparking feuds with Grayson Waller and Zilla Fatu.

Montana competed in a Fatal 4-Way match for the NXT Championship in August at NXT Heatwave.

Following his stunning WWE debut on RAW, NXT executive Shawn Michaels praised his promotion while highlighting the success of the NXT pipeline.

“Another one moving on up! Congratulations to @Montana_NYPR on making the jump to the main roster!” Michaels wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“That’s 19 NXT Superstars making the leap to Raw and SmackDown in the last 12 months. Pretty proud of that number, but even prouder of the talent and crew who make it happen,” Michaels added.

NXT superstars aren’t just cracking the WWE roster; they are commanding the spotlight on RAW and SmackDown.

Oba Femi, who entered as the No. 1 entry in the 2026 Royal Rumble in his WWE debut, has been among the promotion’s most dominant competitors this year.

Femi has twice retired Brock Lesnar and was crowned King of the Ring at Night of Champions.

Former NXT standout Je’Von Evans has also been a bright spot in WWE this year.

On the Oct. 26 episode of RAW, the 22-year-old RAW superstar became the youngest WWE star to compete for the WWE Championship since a 20-year-old Kenny Dykstra challenged then-champion John Cena in 2006.

Evans will team up with Penta on Saturday to challenge The Vision for the WWE World Tag Team Championships at Crown Jewel.