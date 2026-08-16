CM Punk Allegedly Wore Lifts To Look Taller Than Kevin Owens

The current top WWE storyline between CM Punk and Kevin Owens is leading to some of the most personal insults in recent memory. Both men clearly dislike each other due to the real issues they’ve had throughout the years. However, one silly thing got the attention of fans witnessing the promo exchange of the two unleashing vicious insults. Punk’s shoes stood out for looking unique and got attention from some fans on social media.

The following post went viral with fans assuming that Punk wore lifts to look taller:

Punk’s shoes apparently gave him a couple of inches with the blocky look providing extra height. Wrestlers have worn lifts for years to project a larger presentation of themselves and it used to be far more common in past eras of WWE and other major promotions.

Chris Jericho was one noteworthy wrestler commonly accused of using lifts during the Attitude Era, but it made more sense for him. The height difference between Jericho and other main eventers like The Rock or Steve Austin saw him having a valid reason. Punk is already taller than Owens to make it a bit more confusing here. Regardless, the post is gaining attention with other social media platforms sharing it.

Why CM Punk Would Want To Look Taller

CM Punk has drastically changed his presentation for this WWE run compared to the past. A new look as a “body guy” sees Punk with larger muscles and having more of a bodybuilder’s physique compared to past years of getting insulted for being “skinny fat” in the 2010s.

The desire to look bigger could see Punk wearing shoes that make him look taller for the television presentation. Most fans wouldn’t have noticed this since the height difference between Punk and Kevin Owens felt as normal as usual.

Wrestlers often lie about their billed heights to make it unknown if Punk’s billed height and Owens’ billed height are each accurate. The volatile promo had so many personal insults involving WWE, ROH, and even AEW history. Few fans noticed Punk’s heights or shoes since the personal barbs were going on nonstop during the segment.

Why CM Punk & Kevin Owens Hate Each Other

The promo battle two of WWE’s top stars focused on their two decades of history. Kevin Owens called out his current rival for cursing him out in a Ring of Honor locker room back in 2006 over wanting to wrestle in a t-shirt and shorts.

CM Punk’s controversial past has seen him butting heads with many others throughout the years. Owens referenced “three” of his friends disliking Punk, but dozens of others feeling the same. AEW’s Colt Cabana and the Young Bucks were the friends in question as two of Owens’ best friends.

Rumors have existed for years that Punk’s falling out with former friend Cabana came due to Colt having dinner with Owens and Sami Zayn. Punk allegedly didn’t want his friends associating with WWE employees at the time to create more tension. Owens has held on to resentment for Punk’s actions and gets the chance to air them out on WWE television.