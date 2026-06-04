Logan Paul Regrets CM Punk Remarks After Triceps Injury

At Saturday Night’s Main Event in Indiana last month, Logan Paul suffered a torn triceps during his match.

Paul and Austin Theory successfully defended their World Tag Team Championship against the Street Profits.

Toward the end of the match, Angelo Dawkins dove to the outside into Paul. The impact of the move led to Paul tearing his left triceps, which required surgery.

The Vision member is expected to be out for around six months.

Logan Paul Regrets Comments About CM Punk’s Triceps Injury

Speaking on the latest episode of his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul discussed his injury and how he made fun of CM Punk back in early 2024 for tearing his triceps.

“When CM Punk tore his tricep, I just thought he was a major p*ssy,” Paul said, via Fightful. “I cut a promo about it, ‘You tore your little tricep.’ When I said it, I was like, ‘I hope this doesn’t happen to me.’ He was just standing there, and I remember thinking, ‘Dude tore his tricep. How was he out for six months? How bad could it be? It’s a f*cking tricep.’ It’s horrible.”

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Punk suffered the injury at the 2024 Royal Rumble match after taking a Future Shock DDT from Drew McIntyre. He missed WrestleMania 40, and it took around six months for him to make a full recovery.

Paul revealed in an Instagram post after undergoing surgery that his doctors told him he’ll have a six-month recovery period. However, he plans on beating the timeline and returning early.

What Happened To Logan Paul’s Tag Team Title?

After Logan Paul’s injury was confirmed, Austin Theory tried to relinquish the World Tag Team Titles.

Paul Heyman stopped Theory and revealed that The Vision can use the Freebird Rule, which means that Bron Breakker is now a tag team champion.

Theory and Breakker have yet to defend the titles since Saturday Night’s Main Event. Raw general manager Adam Pearce will have to setup a way to find out the new No. 1 contenders.

Logan joined Bronson Reed on the shelf, continuing a terrible trend for members of The Vision.

Seth Rollins suffered a shoulder injury at Crown Jewel: Perth, which led to his removal from the group. Bronson Reed tore his biceps before Elimination Chamber, while Bron Breakker had to undergo emergency hernia surgery.

Reed and Breakker both missed WrestleMania 42, though Breakker appeared and helped Gunther beat Rollins.

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Based on what’s happening over the past few weeks, it seems like The Vision could be adding another member or two. Theory’s relationship with Maxxine Dupri has been teased, while a new male member could be on the way.

Some of the names being mentioned include Montez Ford, who appears to be being positioned for a bigger role.