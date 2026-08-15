WWE Newcomer Touted to Take Roman Reigns’ Main Event Spot

There’s no doubt that Roman Reigns is still the face of WWE, especially after he main evented WrestleMania 42 and SummerSlam this year.

Reigns is the current World Heavyweight Champion, winning it at WrestleMania 42 after beating CM Punk in a classic.

The Tribal Chief also finally conquered the demons of Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, defeating his former Shield brother in a great match.

With Reigns slowly transitioning to Hollywood, maybe a new WWE star could take his place in the future.

WWE Newcomer Touted to Replace Roman Reigns

On Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, Zilla Fatu made his shocking debut by attacking Cruz Santana and Grayson Waller in the main event. Fatu, the son of the late Umaga, has set his sights on Tony D’Angelo’s NXT championship.

Speaking on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, more famously known as Bubba Ray Dudley, predicted big things for Zilla.

“Zilla needs to be untouchable and unstoppable,” Bubba said, via Wrestling, Inc. “Because if I’m looking at Zilla Fatu right now, I’m looking at a guy who possibly one day could take Roman’s spot.”

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The tag team legend also had a message for the real-life member of The Bloodline:

“You are no longer trying to stir up controversy to get people to notice you and see you,” he said. “You’ve been seen. You’ve been acknowledged. You’re there. The world is your oyster. Make something of this … The upside, so much potential is there. But we’ve seen in wrestling, guys and gals with a s***load of potential kind of fall by the wayside, because they let it get to him.”

Zilla is the son of former WWE Superstar Umaga, who passed away in 2009. He’s a member of the Anoa’i Family. He is the cousin of The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, and Reigns is his uncle.

What’s Next for Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns’ contract was reportedly up after WrestleMania 42, but based on what he has been doing over the past few months, he’s under a new contract.

Details of Reigns’ new deal are not known to the public, but he stated in an interview with Vanity Fair last year that his next contract would be his last before becoming a full-time Hollywood actor.

“After I finish the contract that I’m in, we probably got another year or two max,” Reigns said. “Then it’s time to take on a less physical form of entertainment.”

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Reigns will look to follow the success of other WWE Superstars who became huge actors like The Rock, John Cena and Batista.

As for what’s next inside the ring, The OTC will defend the World Heavyweight Championship on September 14, 2026, in the main event of WWE Raw in Mexico City.

WWE is currently holding a tournament to determine his challenger, though multiple reports suggest it could be Penta.