Former WWE Champion Lands Kratos Role in Amazon’s ‘God of War’ Series

Former WWE superstar-turned-actor Dave Bautista has officially been cast to play Kratos in the “God of War” series on Prime Video.

For Bautista, who spent nearly two decades as an in-ring bruiser with WWE, playing Kratos, the mythological God of War, is a fitting touch.

Bautista, 57, previously starred in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy as Drax. The former WWE Champion also appeared in Dune, Blade Runner 2049 and a pair of Avengers films, highlighting his sci-fi prowess.

Per Variety, Bautista will now spearhead Prime Video’s God of War series based on the popular video game.

Bautista has been linked to the role since Ryan Hurst tore his bicep on set. Since his surgery and recovery time would have delayed production until 2027, the hulking Bautista will take over instead.

Variety reported that Prime Video has greenlit a two-season order for the God of War series.

Hurst was injured four months after the series began filming in February.

With Bautista at the helm, production is expected to resume in the coming weeks, the outlet reported.

WWE Icon Lands Role in Video Game Adaptation

Dave Bautista has been cast in several blockbuster Hollywood projects. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, in which he appeared as Drax, had a combined gross of roughly $4.8 billion.

Plus, Bautista starred in each of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, which scored well on Rotten Tomatoes.

Like Drax, Kratos will allow Bautista to assume a role he carried in WWE for 17 years, a physical bruiser with a thirst for violence.

Over his storied WWE career, Batista carried feuds with John Cena, Randy Orton, Triple H, Rey Mysterio and The Undertaker, and often prevailed.

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Known as The Animal, Batista enjoyed a fruitful singles career once the Evolution faction split.

He is a four-time World Heavyweight Champion and two-time WWE Champion. He also won tag team gold with Ric Flair and Rey Mysterio.

Batista also joined John Cena as cover athletes for the heralded SmackDown vs. Raw 2006 video game.

Dave Bautista Has Several Scheduled Movies

Now, he will carry that animalistic physicality to the realm of Midgard in the “God of War” series.

Ronald D. Moore will serve as executive producer and writer for the video game adaptation.

MGM Studios provided a logline for the series: “God of War follows father and son Kratos (Bautista) and Atreus (Callum Vinson) as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.”

Emmy-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, The Boys, Fallout), who directed the first two episodes with Hurst, will do the same for the new iteration with Bautista, Deadline reported.

The series is set to begin production in October in Vancouver. Bautista has multiple upcoming films. The former WWE star will appear in Alpha Gang, which premieres at the Toronto Film Festival. Plus, the animated Ally and Highlander.