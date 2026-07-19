Five Takeaways From SNME at Madison Square Garden

WWE returned to the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, for a star-studded edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The jam-packed PLE featured appearances from world champions CM Punk and Roman Reigns, wacky misadventures from Danhausen, new Tag Team champions being crowned and guest appearances from a trio of NBA superstars.

Here are five takeaways from SNME at MSG.

Knicks Star Destroys the Judgement Day

During his No Disqualification match against JD McDonagh, Danhausen called for backup to help him dispatch of the Judgement Day.

After taking a beating from JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio for the better part of the match, Danhausen summoned his mystery partner: New York Knicks superstar Karl-Anthony Towns.

The towering 7-foot star emerged from Danhausen’s “Cloning Machine” and immediately began laying waste to Judgement Day.

Rocking a sleeveless Knicks shirt, “KAThausen” planted McDonagh and Mysterio with a pair of Chokeslams. For Mysterio, Towns added a bit of extra damage by slamming him through a table.

Thanks to KAT, Danhausen secured the pinfall victory over JD McDonagh.

Jalen Brunson Protects Roman Reigns

Karl-Anthony Towns was not the only Knicks star to appear at SNME at Madison Square Garden.

Finals MVP Jalen Brunson returned to his home stadium alongside Roman Reigns.

Brunson, a famed WWE fanatic and self-proclaimed Roman Reigns acknowledger, received a heroes welcome at MSG.

Not only that, but Brunson was gifted a custom WWE Championship belt by the OTC.

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“There’s only one Tribal Chief and there’s only one captain,” Reigns said, gesturing toward Brunson. “Here in the WWE, every champion needs a title. So, the Tribal Chief made some moves.”

Reigns then retrieved a WWE World Heavyweight Championship with a blue and orange Knicks belt strap from ringside.

“Not only does he deserve it, this man earned it! Now, it is time. New York City, acknowledge us!”

Reigns’s championship celebration was cut short by a ticked-off Seth Rollins, who ambushed the OTC.

Following a brief distraction from Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, Rollins began unloading on Reigns.

Just before delivering a Curb Stomp to the OTC, Brunson shielded Reigns and told Rollins, “You’re in my house motherf—ker.”

During their verbal exchange, Reigns delivered a Superman Punch to Rollins, spilling him out of the ring.

As Haliburton and Rollins retreated, the crowd showered Brunson and Reigns with cheers.

Tempers Flare Between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes

Following a chaotic edition of SmackDown on Friday, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes were set for a tag team match against Sami Zayn and Gunther with an interesting stipulation.

Should Zayn and Gunther prevail, they would be added to the WWE Championship match at SummerSlam, making it a Fatal 4-Way.

Ultimately, Punk and Rhodes secured the victory, but their friendship may have taken a hit.

Directly after the match, when Punk slung his championship belt over his shoulder, the belt strap accidentally whipped Rhodes across the face.

Punk didn’t seem to notice the accidental strike, but Rhodes didn’t take too kindly to it.

After the match, the American Nightmare approached Punk backstage, demanding clarity on his intent.

With SummerSlam fast approaching, it appears things are heating up between Rhodes and Punk ahead of their main event match.

Other SNME highlights include Fatal Influence being crowned the new Women’s Tag Team champions, Trick Williams defeating Kid Laredo and Lyra Valkyria defeating Bayley.