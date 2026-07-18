WWE SmackDown Recap: CM Punk Receives Bad News, Rhea Ripley Vacates Title

With general manager Nick Aldis out of action after being choked out and assaulted by Gunther last week, RAW general manager Adam Pearce filled in as the SmackDown showrunner tonight.

Just as he does on RAW, Pearce added a few impromptu matches between feuding superstars. Plus, he revealed a major stipulation for the tag team match involving WWE Champion CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn and Gunther.

Let’s recap all the action from SmackDown in Albany, New York.

CM Punk May Have His Hands Full at SummerSlam

Last week, Gunther lashed out on SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis for not awarding him the championship opportunity he requested.

Instead of booking Gunther for the WWE Championship match he commanded, Aldis scheduled Gunther to team with Sami Zayn to face CM Punk and Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden.

Infuriated that he was not given a title shot, Gunther brutalized Aldis in the show’s closing segment.

Turns out, Gunther’s beatdown prevented him from receiving some good news.

Adam Pearce revealed on Friday that Aldis initially planned to inform Gunther that, should he and Sami Zayn prevail at SNME, they would be added to the SummerSlam matchup between Punk and Rhodes, making it a Fatal 4-Way match for the WWE Championship.

Despite Gunther choking out Aldis, Pearce announced that the stipulation would be carried out as planned.

Cody Rhodes Attacks Gunther

Shortly after Pearce’s bombshell announcement, Cody Rhodes stormed the ring to pursue Gunther.

As you may recall, Gunther hospitalized Rhodes after slamming his head with a car door last week on RAW. This led to Punk taking Rhodes’ spot against Sami Zayn for the WWE Championship, which the Chicago-born star ultimately won.

Unwilling to wait until SNME to even the score, Rhodes requested that Pearce schedule a match with Gunther on SmackDown.

Pearce obliged, and Rhodes and Gunther were slated for the main event.

However, all hell broke loose, as a bewildered Sami Zayn returned to attack Punk, who was standing ringside.

Eventually, a full-blown brawl broke out between the four competitors, setting the stage for a thrilling SNME.

Rhea Ripley Vacates Title Due to Injury

Due to a lingering knee injury, WWE star Rhea Ripley is not medically cleared to compete, forcing her to vacate the WWE Women’s Championship.

Adam Pearce announced on Friday that an interim champion will be crowned at SummerSlam.

“As many of you know, WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley has been spending the last several weeks recovering from a torn meniscus. Throughout her recovery, she’s worked tirelessly with WWE medical. She’s close to returning. But, due to the tricky nature of the injury, it is my unfortunate duty to report that Rhea Ripley will not be able to compete at SummerSlam,” Pearce said in an Instagram post shared by WWE.

“Beginning tonight and over the next two weeks, five women will have the opportunity to win their way into a Ladder Match at SummerSlam. The winner of the Ladder Match becomes the Interim WWE Women’s Champion.”

On Friday, Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton punched their ticket to SummerSlam to compete for the interim championship.

Other SmackDown highlights include Baron Corbin issuing a warning to Trick Williams and the return of the War Raiders. Plus, Charlotte Flair sought revenge against Jade Cargill after she injured Alexa Bliss last week.