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Rhea Ripley Forced to Vacate WWE Women’s Championship Due to Injury

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Rhea Ripley
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BARCELONA, SPAIN - May 29: The WWE Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley, standing in the ring during Friday Night Smackdown at Olimpic Arena on May 29, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)

The WWE women’s division will soon have a new champion. Due to a lingering knee injury, WWE star Rhea Ripley is not medically cleared to compete, forcing her to vacate the WWE Women’s Championship, according to RAW general manager Adam Pearce.

“As many of you know, WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley has been spending the last several weeks recovering from a torn meniscus. Throughout her recovery, she’s worked tirelessly with WWE medical. She’s close to returning. But, due to the tricky nature of the injury, it is my unfortunate duty to report that Rhea Ripley will not be able to compete at SummerSlam,” Pearce said in an Instagram post shared by WWE.

Pearce noted that the vacant title will be up for grabs (literally) at SummerSlam.

“With her timetable uncertain, we have made the decision to crown an interim WWE Women’s Champion. Beginning tonight and over the next two weeks, five women will have the opportunity to win their way into a Ladder Match at SummerSlam. The winner of the Ladder Match becomes the Interim WWE Women’s Champion.”

Pearce closed by stating that when Ripley returns, she will challenge the interim champion for the coveted WWE Women’s Championship.

Ripley defeated Jade Cargill to win the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 42. She then suffered a slight meniscus tear in her knee during her title defense against Jade Cargill at the Clash in Italy event in May.

WWE Will Crown Its First Interim Champion

Rhea Ripley

GettyRhea Ripley forced to vacate title due to injury

Championships have been vacated in the past, but this is the first time in WWE main roster history that someone is being crowned as “interim champion.”

As Pearce explained, whoever becomes the placeholder champion shouldn’t get too comfortable. Once Ripley is medically cleared to compete, she will be awarded a title match upon return.

Who Will Compete in the Ladder Match at SummerSlam?

Jade Cargill

GettyA new WWE Women’s Champion will be crowned at SummerSlam

Pearce declared that five women will qualify to compete in a championship Ladder Match at SummerSlam.

It is unclear whether both RAW and SmackDown superstars will compete in the qualifying matches.

Given that the title was already on SmackDown, one would have to imagine SmackDown stars would get first crack at the belt.

With that said, heavy-hitters Jade Cargill, Lash Legend and Jordynne Grace could be in the mix. Additionally, former WWE Women’s Champions Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair are names to watch.

Over on RAW, Becky Lynch, Stephanie Vaquer and Raquel Rodriguez could throw their hat in the ring as well.

Hopefully, Ripley can make a speedy recovery. The WWE landscape is much more entertaining and competitive when she’s active.

In the meantime, it will be interesting to see which superstar takes the crown in her place.

Jalyn Smoot Jalyn Smoot is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com. He has nearly 10 years of experience in local and national media, including print and digital. He previously covered the Texas Rangers for MLB.com and the Philadelphia 76ers for Metro Philadelphia. Smoot is a St. Louis born writer that now resides in Dallas. More about Jalyn Smoot

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Rhea Ripley Forced to Vacate WWE Women’s Championship Due to Injury

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