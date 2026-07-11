WWE Star Introduces New ‘Legacy Edition’ Championship Belt on SmackDown

Reigning United States champion Trick Williams has never been short on flair, and now has a tricked-out championship belt to match.

During the July 10 episode of SmackDown, Williams received a customized United States Championship as a gift from Lil Yachty.

During a backstage segment, Trick Williams was shown looking for his United States Championship belt, which was missing.

He initially thought Ricky Saints snuck in the locker room to steal it. As it turns out, his right-hand man Lil Yachty had a special surprise.

Lil Yachty said that after speaking with the “higher-ups” in WWE, they saw fit to make some modifications to Williams’ title belt.

Now, his title belt has Mink fur on the belt straps, matching Williams’ patented Mink fur coat.

Here is a look at the flashy “Legacy Edition” title:

Trick Williams Debuts “Legacy Edition” Championship Belt

Trick Williams is certainly the first wrestler to own a Mink fur-coated championship belt, but he is not the first WWE star to possess a “Legacy Edition” championship.

Famously, John Cena had his own version of the United States Championship in the early 2000s.

Cena debuted his “Legacy Edition” US title, featuring a spinner emblem, in 2004, back when he was still dropping bars in his “Word Life” era.

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While it wasn’t as popular as the WWE Championship spinner belt introduced in 2005, it was a fun take on the US title while in rotation.

Edge also had a “Legacy Edition” championship, featuring his Rated-R logo at the center. However, like most fans, Adam Copeland admitted that he didn’t care much for the title design.

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For Trick Williams, the “Legacy Editon” US title is a fitting touch.

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Since being called up from NXT, Williams has been flashy with a luxurious persona. The Mink fur belt straps are a bold style choice that matches Williams’ character perfectly.

SmackDown Welcomes a New Superstar

The introduction of the “Legacy Edition” US title was not the only highlight of the July 10 episode of SmackDown.

The SmackDown roster received a major boost on Friday, with current WWE Champion CM Punk announcing that he was joining the fray.

During the opening segment, Punk declared that he would be a fighting champion on SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes quickly tested that theory by challenging Punk to a title match at SummerSlam.

Rhodes noted that a potential match between the two “has been building for years.” Punk agreed, stating that he believed the two would square off “in a main event match at WrestleMania.”

Unwilling to push the match off any further, Cody Rhodes challenged Punk to a title fight at SummerSlam, to which the reigning WWE Champion happily obliged.

Nick Aldis confirmed the bout for SummerSlam, adding another generational match to the stacked PLE.

“Years in the making, and the time is now,” Paul “Triple H” Leveque wrote on Instagram during the match announcement.