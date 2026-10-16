TNA World Champion Could Soon Jump Ship to WWE: Report

Leon Slater is blazing a legendary trail in TNA, racking up an abundance of achievements since his debut in 2023.

Slater, 22, became the youngest World Champion in TNA history at Bound For Glory. The high-flyer defeated Nic Nemeth on Oct. 11 at Bound For Glory to secure his first World Championship.

He is now the youngest wrestler to hold World Championship gold in TNA, WWE or AEW.

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After the historic win, Leon Slater said he was “grateful” for the support he’s received along the way to achieving his dream of becoming a World Champion.

“I’m a big believer in manifestation and self-confidence and all of that jazz. I always saw myself with something like this,” Slater said while holding the TNA World Championship. “People have asked me if I’m nervous or if I’m worried. I say no. I feel like everything is happening how it’s supposed to.

“I’m just so grateful. I’m grateful for the people God put me around,” he continued. “Grateful for the environment God put me in.”

TNA Star Suggests Leon Slater Could be WWE Bound

Before their main event match at Bound For Glory, Nic Nemeth heaped praise on Slater, describing him as a rising star.

“We’ve already seen Leon Slater go over a couple times and look like a million freaking bucks, as he should because he is,” Nemeth told Casino.org.

Nemeth hinted that Slater’s stardom may cause him to ascend beyond TNA.

“I would like to keep him with us, but he’s someone who’s already walked in there and already kind of looked like a star.”

Although Nemeth didn’t explicitly mention WWE, the promotion would be a logical choice as Slater’s next stop.

The TNA World Champion has already appeared on WWE programming multiple times. In December, Slater teamed with Je’Von Evans in a tag team match against Dragon Lee and AJ Styles during the John Cena Farewell Tour.

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Less than a week later, Slater competed in an Iron Survivor match on Dec. 6 on NXT.

Slater, the youngest X-Division Champion in TNA history, also challenged Oba Femi for the NXT Championship in January.

His most recent WWE appearance was on January 16, when he accepted Carmelo Hayes’ United States Championship Open Challenge.

WWE Monitoring Leon Slater Contract Situation

Boasting an impressive resume at just 22 years old, Nemeth believes the sky is the limit for Slater.

“He’s a kid and he’s got plenty of growth to go,” Nemeth told Casino.org. “But man, he doesn’t need any more reps to be good. He’s already got it figured out.”

When asked if Leon Slater was the complete package, Nemeth said, “Dude, he really is. Like, there’s so many kids out there that can do some gymnastics, and I’m like, man, that’s incredible. This guy backs it up. Like, he’s got the charisma, he can talk. I’ve watched him go from good at talking to great at talking just on TNA, to where he comes out, he’s so comfortable. I’m like, damn it, he’s good to go.”

PWInsider Elite reported on Tuesday that execs within WWE, which has a partnership with TNA, are monitoring Slater’s contract situation. According to Fightful’s contract page on its website, Slater’s deal runs through “fall of 2026.”

PWIE reported that the belief in WWE is that his deal is up at the end of the year.