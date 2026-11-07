WWE Legend Calls 30-Year In-Ring Career the “Coolest Life Ever”

There is an age-old proverb that claims if you do what you love, you’ll never truly work a day in your life.

WWE alum and TNA star Matt Hardy is living proof of that mantra, and is still chasing new heights three decades into his in-ring career.

Matt Hardy, one half of the iconic Hardy Boyz, recently shared that even after winning championships across America’s biggest promotions, he still has the same burning desire for pro wrestling formed in his childhood.

“As a kid, this was our dream. And for me, not speaking for Jeff, but for me, I just want to do this. I was like, “If I can do that and get paid, that’d be the coolest life ever.” So I still legitimately enjoy doing it,” Hardy told Casino.org.

Matt Hardy Made His Wrestling Dreams a Reality

Matt Hardy has seen his dreams come to fruition, embarking on a legendary career in WWE, TNA and AEW.

Hardy, 52, made his WWE debut in 1994, competing in a singles match on the May 23 episode of Monday Night Raw.

Since then, Matt Hardy has carved out an incredible legacy in pro wrestling, and slapped a few tornadoes along the way.

The North Carolina native is a former Hardcore Champion, WWE United States Champion, WWE Cruiserweight Champion, ECW Champion, and a two-time TNA World Champion.

Alongside his brother, Matt Hardy secured the third-most Tag Team title wins in WWE history. The Hardy Boyz have the most Tag Team Championship wins in TNA history.

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His immense in-ring success has made Matt Hardy an icon in pro wrestling, and he now uses his wealth of knowledge and experience to mentor the next generation of stars.

“I feel pretty good physically, and I love giving back,” Hardy told Casino.org. “I love working with younger talent and trying to help them as much as I can.”

Matt Hardy Embracing Mentor Role in TNA

Once a young gun trying to earn a name in pro wrestling, Hardy has become one of the elder statesmen in the TNA locker room and considers several rising TNA stars as his “kids.”

“I feel like Leon [Slater] is my son. I feel like Private Party, Isiah and Quen. They’re my kids. I love being able to work with younger talent and nurture them. It’s very enjoyable to me. And as long as I can do that, I probably will,” Hardy said.

Regarding his goals for his decades-long in-ring career, Hardy said that he wants to continue planting the Hardy Boyz’ flag as the most revered tag team in history.

“If anything, the thing I’m most concerned about is just trying to continue to cement myself and Jeff, our legacy, as one of the greatest tag teams of all time,” Hardy told Casino.org.