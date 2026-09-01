John Cena Shuts Down AEW Comeback Rumors

John Cena is less than a year removed from his retirement from in-ring competition, and the 17-time World Champion has no intention of coming back anytime soon.

During an appearance at Fan Expo Canada, Cena was showered with “One More Match” chants from the crowd.

Although he appreciated the praise, the former WWE star slammed the door on a potential comeback.

“No Khan has got the pocketbook — Nick [or] Tony,” Cena said, referring to WWE President Tony Khan and AEW President Tony Khan. “They ain’t got the money. I’m out.”

The former Royal Rumble winner explained why it would be “selfish” of him to return.

“I can say that because a lot of you folks spent a whole lot of resources on my farewell tour. If I decide to selfishly come back for ego-driven reasons, basically that’s saying I’m lying to every one of yall.”

Still eager for a potential return, a member of the crowd shouted “we don’t mind.”

Cena replied, “You might not mind. But some people paid a fortune to sit at that last match. And for me to be like, ‘Just kidding’?

“I met so many families that put so much effort into saving just to see those moments. For me, I’m out with my health. I got good clarity and good closure. As far as ever falling down again, I’m out.”

John Cena Has Nothing Left to Prove in WWE

Over the years, dozens of wrestlers have returned for at least one more match after announcing their in-ring retirement.

Some wrestlers, like WWE legend Edge, even return to full-time competition after seemingly hanging up his boots.

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles recently spoke on this trend, stating that “wrestlers are usually afforded one more match” after retirement.

For Cena, whose legacy is cemented, a return may not be beneficial.

During his Farewell Tour, Cena still possessed a tireless motor. He lost a bit of speed, but he was still as strong as an ox and put on several five-star matches.

His final in-ring memories are nearly as good as his initial moments in 2003, and that’s how he likes it.

He could return and go until the wheels fall off, but that would only damage his in-ring reputation.

We’ve seen The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Big Show and others stretch themselves thin, becoming reduced versions of themselves late in their careers.

As Cena stated, he still has his health and isn’t limping around.

Although some within the WWE Universe would love to see him compete again, it’s probably for the best that he remains retired.