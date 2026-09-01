WWE RAW Recap: Roman Gets a New Challenger, Three WWE Stars Hospitalized

During the Attitude Era, the phrase “RAW is WAR” was frequently used to describe the carnage that took place each week.

On Monday’s episode of RAW on Netflix, that mantra rang true once again, as several WWE superstars were left bloodied.

Several members of The Bloodline were hospitalized, Roman Reigns name-dropped The Rock and Penta punched his ticket to a world title match in Mexico City.

Let’s break down the biggest takeaways from RAW in Cleveland.

Royce Keys Ambushes, Hospitalizes The Usos

As the old saying goes, mess with the bulls, you get the horns.

Royce Keys was taken out on a stretcher on the Aug. 3 episode of RAW after Jacob Fatu rendered him nearly lifeless with the Tongan Death Grip following their Street Fight match.

Ever since his return to action last week, Royce Keys has been on a warpath.

Eager to settle the score with Jacob Fatu, Keys, joined by standout NXT tag team OTM, has been laying waste to The Bloodline members.

Last week, Keys and OTM interrupted the main event match and ravaged LA Knight, Solo Sikoa and the Uso twins.

Keys flattened Jey Uso, LA Knight and Solo Sikoa with steel steps before OTM drove Jimmy Uso through the announce table.

On Monday, Keys and OTM ambushed the Usos once more. This time, however, they struck backstage instead of in the ring.

Upon the Usos’ arrival at Rocket Arena, they were dragged out of their vehicle and beaten bloody by Keys and OTM.

Jacob Fatu was not present during the beatdown. Following the aftermath, though, Fatu cut a fiery promo vowing to avenge his Bloodline family.

Moments before the Women’s Intercontinental Championship match between Sol Ruca and Raquel Rodriguez, Fatu snatched the mic and issued a warning to Keys and OTM.

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“You and your b**** a** partners tried to backdoor my brothers!” Fatu exclaimed. “Yall want war? Huh? Yall want war with The Bloodline? Well, line it up! I’m about to dogwalk all three of you motherf******s.”

Roman Reigns Will Defend His Title in Mexico City

Roman Reigns arrived at Rocket Arena unaware of Keys’ ambush.

When Fatu filled him in, Reigns told the Samoan Werewolf that Keys was “your problem” and that he should handle it.

When Reigns entered the ring to call out the budding friendship between LA Knight and Solo Sikoa, Keys and OTM struck again.

This time, Solo Sikoa was the victim. Just like his brothers, Sikoa was left bloodied by the attack.

Later in the night, WWE commentator Joe Tessitore announced that the Usos and Solo Sikoa were “taken to a medical facility.” He added that each WWE superstar suffered “multiple injuries” from the vicious ambush by Keys and OTM.

Reigns initially had his sights set on settling the score with Solo Sikoa. However, he now must turn his attention to Penta, who became the No. 1 contender to Reigns’ World Heavyweight Championship.

Penta earned his title shot with a flawless, high-octane bout with his brother, Rey Fenix.

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The two luchadors pushed each other to their limit. In the end, Penta prevailed and will face Reigns next week in Mexico City.

Other RAW highlights include Je’Von Evans and Dominik Mysterio going toe-to-toe and Joe Hendry’s epic return. Plus, Dragon Lee defeated Ethan Page to become the No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship.