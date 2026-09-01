WWE Announces Premium Live Event for November 2026

On Monday’s episode of WWE Raw in Cleveland, Ohio, it was confirmed that there will be another Premium Live Event in November.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is set to be held on November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The venue is still not confirmed, but Riyadh has multiple arenas and stadiums to choose from.

It could be at the King Saud University Stadium, King Fahd International Stadium, Mohammed Abdo Arena, Mrsool Park, Kingdom Arena and Riyadh Season Stadium at King Abdullah Financial District.

Crown Jewel 2026 is the third PLE in Saudi Arabia this year. The Royal Rumble and Night of Champions were held at Riyadh Season Stadium and Kingdom Arena, respectively.

It will likely feature the Men’s and Women’s Crown Jewel Championships, which features the world champions from each brand going against each other.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are the first two Men’s Crown Jewel Champions, while Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer are the first two Women’s Crown Jewel Champions.

If there are no title changes from now until Crown Jewel 2026, the matches will be Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk and Chelsea Green vs. Liv Morgan. Green is just the interim WWE Women’s Champion, with Rhea Ripley sidelined with a knee injury.

WWE in Saudi Arabia

Back in 2018, WWE announced a 10-year partnership with the Ministry of Sport of Saudi Arabia.

The company also secured a partnership with the country’s General Entertainment Authority that brought bigger events, including next year’s WrestleMania 43.

The partnership has been heavily scrutinized by fans and the media in the United States due to allegations of sportswashing against Saudi Arabia, the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the Kingdom’s poor human rights record.

Nevertheless, WWE has successfully held multiple live shows and Premium Live Events in Riyadh and Jeddah.

Play

Here is the list of events held in Saudi Arabia since 2018:

April 27, 2018: Greatest Royal Rumble

November 2, 2018: Crown Jewel

June 7, 2019: Super ShowDown

October 31, 2019: Crown Jewel

February 27, 2020: Super ShowDown

October 21, 2021: Crown Jewel

February 19, 2022: Elimination Chamber

November 5, 2022: Crown Jewel

May 27, 2023: Night of Champions

November 4, 2023: Crown Jewel

May 24, 2024: SmackDown

May 25, 2024: King and Queen of the Ring

November 2, 2024: Crown Jewel

November 4, 2024: Raw

June 27, 2025: SmackDown

June 28, 2025: Night of Champions

January 30, 2026: SmackDown

January 31, 2026: Royal Rumble

June 27, 2026: Night of Champions

WrestleMania 43 is set to be held in Riyadh next year. It’s the first WrestleMania to be held outside of North America.

List of Upcoming WWE PLE and Shows in 2026

Here are the upcoming live shows and Premium Live Events for the rest of 2026:

September 6: Sunday Night’s Main Event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

September 11: Triplemania 34 Night 1 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

September 13: Triplemania 34 Night 2 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

September 26: Worlds Collide at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

October 10: Money in the Bank at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

October 31: Halloween Havoc

November 7: Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

November 28: Survivor Series: WarGames at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

December 12: Wrestlepalooza at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Play

WWE has reduced the number of their Premium Live Events in 2026. They don’t have a PLE for September, with Sunday Night’s Main Event being their biggest show of the month.

Triplemania 33 and Worlds Collide are AAA events, and Halloween Havoc is an NXT PLE.