Logan Paul and Bron Breakker Address Backstage Beef Rumors

There were rumors a couple of weeks ago that Logan Paul and Bron Breakker had beef backstage in WWE.

Paul and Breakker are currently part of The Vision, though “Maverick” is currently out with a torn tricep injury.

Logan Paul and Bron Breakker Beef

The rumor was started by former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman, who cited sources about Paul and Breakker not getting along backstage.

“I had it confirmed to me that he is pissed,” Coachman said, via SEScoops. “That was the word that was used, pissed, at how he’s being used backstage and how he’s being used in The Vision.”

Coachman added, “And so now he also reportedly doesn’t really get along with Logan Paul that well backstage.”

Paul did get a hold of the rumor on social media and just tweeted “WTF” in response to it.

Paul and Breakker Respond to Beef Rumors

In the latest episode of Logan Paul’s vlog on his YouTube channel, The Vision duo addressed the beef after someone off-camera asked them about it.

Both WWE stars laughed it off, with Bron Breakker saying, “Jesus Christ, there is some narrative every week.”

“Insane news to wake up to,” Paul responded.

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While Coachman specifically mentioned Breakker and Paul, there were other reports about Breakker’s frustration with his current booking.

It has not been confirmed, but Breakker facing Oba Femi could be an indication that he wanted to feud with a bigger name. He was put to the side in The Vision’s previous feud against Alpha Academy, with Maxxine Dupri aligning with Austin Theory.

Nevertheless, Paul’s vlog show how people backstage in WWE interact with each other. Some keep kayfabe alive, while others just laugh off and forget about their on-screen storylines.

Jonathan Coachman on ‘Clickbait’ Backlash

After Jonathan Coachman’s report a couple of weeks ago went viral, it was called “clickbait” by some members of the WWE Universe. Coachman has responded to it on a recent episode of the Coach and Bro Show with Vince Russo.

“I said that Bron wants out,” Coachman said, via SEScoops. “He’s not a big fan of working with Logan Paul, and my sources are there. It’s okay, I’m not saying he hates working with Logan. I’m saying he doesn’t like it. That doesn’t mean he hates Logan Paul. It means he doesn’t like working with Logan.”

Coachman added another reason why Breakker doesn’t like working with Paul. He mentioned the social media star’s huge entourage as a factor.

Nevertheless, Paul and Breakker interacting like good friends might be a better indication of their relationship rather than an unnamed inside source.