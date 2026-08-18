CM Punk Gets Confronted Backstage After WWE NXT Live Event

Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk performed at an NXT live event on August 15 at the Virginia State University Multipurpose Center in Petersburg, Virginia.

Punk teamed up with Myles Borne and Tavion Heights to beat Brad Baylor, Jackson Drake and Ricky Smokes of The Vanity Project in a six-man tag team match. He was also part of a photo with many NXT stars after Tristan Angels got put through a table, which has gone viral on social media.

It was a nice move from Punk to continue spending time with NXT talents, serving as a mentor for many. But it seemed like not everyone at developmental was thrilled to see him at the live event.

CM Punk Confronted Backstage

According to WrestleZone, WWE uploaded and deleted a video of Grayson Waller confronting CM Punk backstage after the live event. Waller warned Punk that he’ll be coming for him once he wins the NXT Championship from Tony D’Angelo.

“Next time you want to come to my house, you call me and ask for permission,” Waller said. “This is my house. You’re in my house. You want to show up here? I’m letting you know, I’m getting the belt here and I’m coming for you. I promise you.”

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The reigning Undisputed WWE champion just laughed at Waller’s threats before Steve Corino, who works as a trainer and producer for NXT. Corino and Punk are also long-time friends and have worked together in Ring of Honor in the 2000s.

It’s unclear if the confrontation was a work or a shoot since WWE deleted the video. Waller recently adapted a new character who likes to call out people, so it was likely a work. He has taken some shots at the NXT men’s locker room and former partner Austin Theory upon returning to developmental a few weeks ago.

What’s Next for CM Punk?

At SummerSlam, Kevin Owens became the No. 1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship after beating Finn Balor, Sami Zayn and Gunther in a Fatal 4-Way match.

Owens confronted Punk in the last two weeks in a row, and things got more heated last Friday. The two veterans traded personal barbs and alluded to their very bad history, stemming from their time at Ring of Honor.

Punk will defend his Undisputed WWE Title this Friday on SmackDown, live in Toronto, Canada. Owens has the hometown advantage, though he’s really from Montreal.

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Nevertheless, it’s going to be an interesting match, especially with Zayn possibly lurking around. He has been feeling screwed over since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Punk.

Zayn also didn’t get a fair shot at earning a rematch at SummerSlam, as well as Friday’s SmackDown. He was supposed to face Cody Rhodes for a shot at the title, but Randy Orton attacked The American Nightmare before the bell rang.