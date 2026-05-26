WWE Announces Major Logan Paul Injury News, Replaces Him as Tag Champion

There was speculation after Saturday Night’s Main Event that Logan Paul might have suffered an injury. Fast forward to WWE Raw on Monday, and Paul’s injury has been officially confirmed.

Michael Cole announced during the broadcast that Paul suffered a torn left triceps and will be out for months. No timeline was given, but the typical recovery period for the injury is around four to six months, as per Sports MD.

But how did the injury happen? WWE showed replays of Angelo Dawkins diving into Logan Paul toward the end of the match. Paul caught Dawkins, but The Vision member can be seen grabbing his left arm immediately.

Before the injury, WWE was seemingly building toward a feud between Paul and Joe Hendry. The former NXT Champion has been mocking “Maverick” ever since he got called up with his viral song “Can We Fire Logan Paul?”

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With Paul’s injury, it seems like The Vision really is cursed. Seth Rollins suffered a shoulder injury last October, leading to his expulsion from the group. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed missed WrestleMania 42 due to hernia and a torn biceps, respectively.

Logan Paul Replaced as World Tag Team Champion

Following the announcement of Logan Paul’s injury, Austin Theory was ready to relinquish the World Tag Team Titles. However, Paul Heyman prevented Theory and told him that he will remain as champion, with Bron Breakker as his new tag team partner.

Theory then attacked Joe Hendry, who continued to mock Paul despite his real-life injury. Hendry got hit with a steel chair multiple times, but he wasn’t the only star to get a beating on Monday night.

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After Seth Rollins defeated Montez Ford, Theory laid out Angelo Dawkins with a steel chair. He even delivered a hit to the head, possibly writing out Dawkins off WWE television.

What’s Next For The Vision?

With Logan Paul and Bronson Reed out with injuries, The Vision only has two active members in Austin Theory and Bron Breakker. They remain as the World Tag Team Champions, but who’s next for them?

Based on what happened on Raw, Theory has put a target on his back by attacking Joe Hendry and Angelo Dawkins. If Dawkins isn’t off WWE television, The Vision will be outnumbered by Hendry, The Street Profits and Seth Rollins.

Reed recently posted an update on his recovery, showing his new physique. He seemingly lost weight, though he still has no timetable for his return. He suffered his injury in February, and the typical recovery period for a biceps tear is around six to nine months.

That puts Reed’s return as early as August or as late as October. It will be interesting to see if The Vision gets reinvigorated with new members, especially with Maxxine Dupri’s apparent involvement with Theory.