New Day’s New AEW Name & Roles Revealed At All In 2026

The wrestling world finally got the moment they waited for all summer when former popular WWE tag team New Day debuted in AEW at All In 2026. AEW’s biggest event of the year featured the former Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods joining forces with Swerve Strickland to win the Trios Championship in the show opener. United Kingdom reacted strongly to them with the new name of The New Level for their team moving forward.

New Names: The New Level (tag team name) “Awesome” Austin Creed (formerly Woods) Kofi (no last name)

Strickland and the New Level won a battle royal with several trios teams involved. AEW started the match on the free Buy-In pre-show, but they intentionally held off the last debut until the actual PPV started. Any fans watching the pre-show had to purchase the PPV to see Creed and Kofi make their entrance.

The business tactic could have led to more people giving the show a chance since New Level was rumored to debut in this match. Kofi and Woods ended making history as the first wrestlers to win AEW titles on their first official night in the promotion. The new names will be easy to get used to since they changed it to names fans already associate with them.

AEW Had New Day In Multiple Segments

The opening match victory was not the only time fans saw the New Level during AEW All In 2026. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage retained the AEW Tag Team Championship over the Young Bucks in one of the most important matches of the night.

A noteworthy post-match segment saw the Motor City Machine Guns, FTR, and New Level all joining them. AEW had five of the greatest tag teams of all time in the same ring at the same time to set up the story of them all feuding for the rest of the year.

The show proved that New Level will be more involved in the tag division instead of just competing in trios. AEW just wanted to find a relevant debut and paired them with a close friend Strickland to have some fun easy matches starting the run.

New Level Teased Biggest Dream Match

Every pairing of a match involving the five teams in the ring tonight would create excitement for the AEW fan base. However, one dream match stands out more than most when looking at what wrestling fans most want from New Level.

The Young Bucks and then New Day teased a match years ago, but WWE not allowing talents to wrestle outside of the company blocked it. AEW will be able to deliver this dream match eventually, but they may wait a little while to create more hype for it.

Even the trios element of Strickland teaming with New Level could lead to a great trios match against the Bucks and Kenny Omega as The Elite. Creed and Omega have a long history of being video game rivals online, so it’s only natural to bring that to the squared circle at some point for AEW.