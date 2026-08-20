WWE Legend Says AEW Turned Him Down Due To Political Beliefs

Former WWE wrestler and backstage producer Road Dogg made a strange claim on social media that political beliefs are why he can’t get hired by AEW. Two instances of Road Dogg losing his WWE job have seen AEW not going after the free agent. Road Dogg is most famous for his younger years as part of the New Age Outlaws tag team with Billy Gunn during the Attitude Era.

A surprising post saw Road Dogg replying to a fan on social media and sharing the following:

“Actually, I was turned away because of my political/core beliefs. That happened IN AMERICA. I didn’t donate to or vote for Trump, BUT his old man did, why was I punished?”

Road Dogg believes that having right wing leaning political beliefs are why Khan and AEW didn’t want to work with him. However, no other reports have come out about this nor has anyone from AEW spoke about Road Dogg positively or negatively.

The bold claims from Road Dogg put AEW at the center of a political topic at a time when big companies try to avoid that. Road Dogg may be required to provide more proof or share his source for fans or other talent to fully believe it.

Does AEW Have Any Political Alignment?

AEW is actually a lot less politically involved than WWE when comparing the companies. Triple H works closely with President Donald Trump and has aired promo videos about it on WWE PPVs to make it part of the on-screen product.

Tony Khan has tried to stay away from politics, but he does let talent he trusts share their opinions. Brody King still receives anti-ICE chants after he wore t-shirts standing against some of the racial targeted harassment in the United States that come from the ICE organization having more power.

Former AEW talent Jake Hager accused Khan of being a “communist” and claimed he was blocked from speaking politics after he had some controversial stories. Hager also remained under contract until it expired so he was never fired. No proof has emerged about any AEW political claims, but Road Dogg is trying to make it a bigger news story.

Can Road Dogg Find A Job In Wrestlig?

The recent end to Road Dogg’s WWE tenure came due to his frustration with being part of the stressful creative team. WWE’s reality series looking at the backstage role led to memorable scenes of Road Dogg butting heads with other creative members.

Road Dogg chose to leave WWE this time, which is different from when he got fired the previous time. Both instances led to AEW choosing to not go after Road Dogg on the free agent market. Only a handful of names work for AEW creative to see few hires there.

Recent reports indicated that TNA was interested in Road Dogg leading their creative team after Tommy Dreamer got fired. However, nothing has happened there since the rumors started months ago. Road Dogg may need TNA since both AEW and WWE feel further away from him than ever before.