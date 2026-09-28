PAC Cause of Death: New Details Emerge About Ex-WWE, AEW Star

New details have emerged on the passing of former WWE and AEW wrestler Benjamin Satterley (AKA PAC, Neville), who died at the age of 40 on Sunday.

According to California Post’s Edward Lewis, Satterley was found “passed out” in a vehicle in a CAVA restaurant parking lot at 4 p.m. on Sunday before being pronounced dead in Des Plaines, IL. When a medical dispatch team arrived at the Mediterranean-themed restaurant, they couldn’t confirm if he was breathing, the report added.

The Post shared a transcript of the dispatch audio.

“This is going to be a slumper,” authorities said in the audio. “We can’t confirm breathing at this time.”

“This is going to be a slumper in a car. We cannot confirm breathing yet. At this point, we’re still on the phone getting further.”

PAC was reportedly declared dead at 4:08 p.m.

PAC Cause of Death

Witnesses at CAVA called 911 when they noticed PAC unconscious, even searching for medical equipment to help the wrestler until medics arrived.

“There was an ambulance, police and a fire truck, all outside,” a witness told The Post.

A spokesperson for the Des Plaines Police Department ruled out foul play in the veteran wrestler’s death, telling The Post that there were “no indications of foul play and the circumstances surrounding the death are not considered suspicious.”

A cause of death is pending “additional testing” following an initial autopsy, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Notably, the CAVA restaurant is located near Chicago O’Hare International Airport, suggesting PAC was preparing for a flight later in the evening. He and his colleagues had competed the previous night at AEW’s All Out pay-per-view at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL.

AEW Announces Tribute Show

AEW will honor the life and legacy of PAC during Wednesday’s “AEW Dynamite,” the company’s CEO Tony Khan announced on Monday.

“I’ve never met a person who was more beloved by his peers and his friends,” Khan said during an ROH taping after a 10-bell salute was held in honor of PAC.

“And it was such a pleasure to spend time with Ben outside of wrestling as well, whether it was just having dinner or watching the football match or traveling.

“Ben is a very first-class person, and he left behind a lovely wife and a lot of great friends and a legacy that will last forever,” added Khan, via F4WOnline.

Khan highlighted that the tribute show will be held at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, the same venue where PAC wrestled in the main event of the fourth-ever episode of “Dynamite” in 2019 against Jon Moxley.

“He’s somebody I knew would be a big part of the company and somebody that outside of wrestling also became a big part of my life, just like for the wrestlers in the back and so many people around wrestling — Ben has been a huge part of their lives,” Khan said.

PAC was a part of the original AEW roster in 2019 after spending seven years in WWE. Wrestlers from both promotions have poured in their tributes since his tragic passing.