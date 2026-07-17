Tom Brady Smacks WWE Champion at Fanatics Fest

Longtime NFL quarterback Tom Brady recently told Cody Rhodes that he is interested in competing in “at least one” WWE match at some point. Apparently, the 7-time Super Bowl champion isn’t waiting for Paul “Triple H” Leveque to book the match before getting physical with WWE talent.

During their appearance at Fanatics Fest 2026 in New York City, things got heated between Brady and WWE Tag Team Champion Logan Paul.

Brady and Paul have been jawing since the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic in March, and took the beef to another level on Friday.

The verbal altercation between the two quickly turned violent when Brady open-palm smacked Paul across the face. New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns quickly stepped in to break it up before things got too rowdy.

The incident was caught on video and has since gone viral.

These days, just about everyone wants to smack Logan Paul around. The loud-mouthed WWE star was feuding with Joe Hendry and Seth Rollins before suffering torn triceps in May.

During his Fanatics Fest appearance, Paul noticeably was no longer wearing an arm brace.

When asked if he was ready to get in the ring in a Friday appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Paul showed the camera his arm and asked: “Does that look injured to you?”