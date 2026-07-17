Tom Brady Smacks WWE Champion at Fanatics Fest

Longtime NFL quarterback Tom Brady recently told Cody Rhodes that he is interested in competing in “at least one” WWE match at some point. Apparently, the 7-time Super Bowl champion isn’t waiting for Paul “Triple H” Leveque to book the match before getting physical with WWE talent.
During their appearance at Fanatics Fest 2026 in New York City, things got heated between Brady and WWE Tag Team Champion Logan Paul.
Brady and Paul have been jawing since the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic in March, and took the beef to another level on Friday.
The verbal altercation between the two quickly turned violent when Brady open-palm smacked Paul across the face. New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns quickly stepped in to break it up before things got too rowdy.
The incident was caught on video and has since gone viral.
These days, just about everyone wants to smack Logan Paul around. The loud-mouthed WWE star was feuding with Joe Hendry and Seth Rollins before suffering torn triceps in May.
During his Fanatics Fest appearance, Paul noticeably was no longer wearing an arm brace.
When asked if he was ready to get in the ring in a Friday appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Paul showed the camera his arm and asked: “Does that look injured to you?”
“The WWE medical team needs to tune in and medically clear me, because I’m fine. I’m fine,” Paul said, before later amending that to: “I just need another three to four months.”
Perhaps a match with Brady will be in order once he’s cleared.
Tom Brady Admits He Wants to Have a WWE Match
During Fanatics Fest, NFL legend Tom Brady joined Cody Rhodes on Thursday for a live version of Rhodes’ What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast.
Brady said that, despite retiring from pro football, he hasn’t fully closed the door on all athletic endeavors. In fact, the 15-time Pro Bowler informed Cody Rhodes that he is interested in having a WWE match.
“I feel like since I’m retired from football, I have an opportunity to go out there and still showcase that I’m a little bit of an athlete. You know, my boy Gronk has done it. I’ve seen Logan Paul do it. I think I could get in there for at least one match. Right?” Brady said, drawing cheers from the live audience at Fanatics Fest.
Brady added, “Come on Nick [Khan]. Make it happen!”
Should Brady enter the squared circle, he would not be the first Hall of Fame athlete to transition to wrestling.
Famously, Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman and Utah Jazz star Karl Malone have competed in WWE. Additionally, Pete Rose, Shaquille O’Neal, Floyd Mayweather, Lawrence Taylor and Ronda Rousey have all made appearances in WWE.
Tom Brady Previously Called WWE “Cute”
Tom Brady’s interest in competing in a WWE match is a bit surprising considering his previous stance on the promotion.
In March, the New England Patriots legend called WWE “cute” compared to other pro sports.
“You know, all their stuff is so cute and scripted. They know what’s going on,” he said.
Several WWE stars, including Drew McIntyre and Oba Femi, called out Brady for his comments and challenged him to step inside the squared circle.
It appears we are inching closer to that possibility becoming reality.
Tom Brady Smacks WWE Champion at Fanatics Fest