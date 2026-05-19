Updated Saturday Night’s Main Event XLIV Match Card After May 18 Episode of Raw

Two more matches were announced for Saturday Night’s Main Event on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw in Greensboro, North Carolina. Becky Lynch will be taking on Sol Ruca in a non-title match, while Paige and Brie Bella are set to defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Here’s the updated match card for Saturday Night’s Main Event after the May 18 episode of Raw.

Penta (c) vs. Ethan Page for the Intercontinental Championship

The Vision (c) vs. The Street Profits for the World Tag Team Championship

Paige and Brie Bella (c) vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca in a Non-Title Match

WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match.

Saturday Night’s Main Event is scheduled for May 23 inside the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana. It will be available on Peacock in the United States and on YouTube for international fans.

Ethan Page Promises To Win Intercontinental Championship

In a candid interview with Michael Cole on Raw, “All Ego” Ethan Page appeared very confident ahead of his title match against Penta. Page even promised that he’ll be winning the Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

“It’s not ego, it is pure confidence,” Page said. “I believe that I already am the best wrestler in all of the WWE. And you know what? This Saturday, I plan to prove it to you and anyone else who doubts All Ego. Michael, I will be the first man to put the word fear in the vocabulary of Penta, and then the last man to leave the ring at Saturday Night’s Main Event with the Intercontinental Championship.”

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Page has only been on the main roster for a month, but it seems like he’s already primed to win his first gold.

Street Profits Gets Taken Out by Bron Breakker on Raw

The main event of Raw was Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory. Rollins spent the night trying get backup and found Angelo Dawkins.

After Rollins beat Theory, he was attacked by The Vision, prompting Dawkins to make the save. They were overwhelmed by the numbers game, which led to Montez Ford coming out as well.

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However, Bron Breakker took out the Street Profits, as well as Rollins. Logan Paul and Theory will have the advantage heading into Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Paige and Brie Bella Beat Judgment Day

Despite the presence of Liv Morgan, Paige and Brie Bella still managed to retain their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Judgment Day.

Due to retaining the championship, Paige and Brie will defend their titles against The Irresistible Forces on Saturday. The reigning champs already defeated Lash Legend and Nia Jax two weeks ago on SmackDown, so this might be the former champs’ last chance to regain the gold.

Becky Lynch Backs Out of Title Match

Sol Ruca challenged Becky Lynch to a title match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Lynch accepted, but she clarified that it won’t be for her Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

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The Man doesn’t want to put her title on the line against someone who hasn’t won a match on Raw. The match between Lynch and Ruca will be a non-title one.