The Rock Sends Out 4-Word Message to WWE’s Newest Star Zilla Fatu

One of WWE‘s newest stars is Zilla Fatu, who is the son of the late Umaga and a real-life member of the Anoa’i family.

Zilla is ready to make an impact early in his WWE career by winning the NXT championship in his debut match at NXT Heatwave on August 30 in Texas.

The Rock Sends Message to Zilla Fatu

In an Instagram post before Tuesday’s episode of NXT, WWE shared a workout video of Zilla Fatu preparing to make his third appearance on the show since his surprise debut a couple of weeks ago.

“@zillafatu is pumped for TONIGHT’S #WWENXT! 💪😤” WWE wrote.

The post has garnered 17,000 likes and counting, but it received an enormous boost after The Rock dropped a comment.

“Time to eat fam,” Rocky wrote.

It was a way for The Rock to put over and acknowledge Zilla’s potential as a WWE Superstar.

The comment also signals a potential reunion between one of Hollywood’s biggest stars and WWE. The Rock has not appeared on WWE television since helping John Cena turn heel last year at Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada.

There have been rumors of a potential fallout between two sides, though it has never been confirmed.

Nevertheless, here are some of the comments on WWE’s post on Zilla:

@getdatbread0623: “Let’s goooo let’s eat!! HELLO!!”

@myia_mercedez: “It’s time to lock in!”

@lil_j.r_watts878phatmack: “I Don’t Know About Y’all, But This Guy Has Heart And All Fire.”

@j.s.p2: “Keep paying homage!!! You’ve got this!”

@jessesburgershake: “The Main One!”

@gothbunnypeachPeach: “Zilla 100% got this! I see him winning that championship easily at Heatwave.”

Zilla Fatu will challenge Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Championship at Heatwave, along with Cruz Santana and Grayson Waller in a Fatal 4-Way match.

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Zilla Fatu Touted to Replace Roman Reigns

Following his shocking NXT debut earlier this month, Zilla Fatu received a lot of fanfare from social media. Zilla also got praised by WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, who touted The Main One to replace Roman Reigns as face of the company in an episode of Busted Open Radio.

“Zilla needs to be untouchable and unstoppable,” Bubba said, via Wrestling, Inc. “Because if I’m looking at Zilla Fatu right now, I’m looking at a guy who possibly one day could take Roman’s spot.”

Dudley also shared some sound advice to Zilla, who is only just 26 years old.

“You are no longer trying to stir up controversy to get people to notice you and see you,” he said. “You’ve been seen. You’ve been acknowledged. You’re there. The world is your oyster. Make something of this … The upside, so much potential is there. But we’ve seen in wrestling, guys and gals with a s***load of potential kind of fall by the wayside, because they let it get to him.”

Zilla has only been wrestling for three years. He was trained by Hall of Famer Booker T at his Reality of Wrestling school in Houston, Texas.