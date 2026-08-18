Cody Rhodes Suggested To Reboot Legendary Faction In WWE

WWE was suggested to have Cody Rhodes bring back the Four Horsemen faction for a new version in today’s climate. Wrestling promotions often recycle acts and are willing to use concepts from other companies if they own the copyright. WWE owning WCW’s history means that they can easily reboot the Four Horsemen or any other WCW stable without having to change the name.

Wrestling writer David Shoemaker suggested the following idea during an appearance on the Cheap Heat podcast:

“In every major Cody feud, there’s a moment where it seems like he’s about to flip, either turn heel or absolutely lose it. But then they just forget about it a week later, and then they rerun the same bit. Isn’t Cody exactly the dude who should relaunch the Four Horsemen? Cody with just some other dudes in suits, like exactly what you want to see from him as a heel. You don’t have to be like I hate fans now. You’re functionally a villain.”

Shoemaker referenced that most Cody feuds will feature a moment where his character considers the dark side. Fans booing Rhodes against John Cena or an old influence like Randy Orton feuding with him are two instances where a heel turn has made sense. The writer went a step forward and pitched him rebooting Ric Flair’s Four Horsemen group.

Wrestlers That Could Fit Into Four Horsemen

The overall vibe of a Four Horsemen group would see Cody in the Ric Flair role as the arrogant heel leading the group. Rhodes already has a look perfect for the position with his fancy sites and often talking over the heads of the audience.

The faction helped get over new stars like Lex Luger, Sid Vicious, Dean Malenko, and others back in the day. Talents like Bron Breakker or Carmelo Hayes would be perfect for that role of the rising star looking to break out from being alongside Rhodes.

A veteran or two could make sense to provide credibility, especially since Arn Anderson set up an enforcer role for the Four Horsemen. Kevin Owens, Rusev, and Baron Corbin are a handful of talents that could fit that role. Basically, any wrestler in need of a new direction and with credibility would thrive here.

WWE Should Use More Old Properties

Some acts stand the test of time and can be rebooted without risking instant failure. Repackaging individual gimmicks usually fails, like the various WWE rich heels playing a new version of Ted DiBiase, but the groups can work if they forge a new identity.

The Latino World Order worked for a short time when Rey Mysterio brought back his WCW faction to help lead many of the new Latino stars on the WWE roster. A bigger past success like the Four Horsemen could build new stars and draw a lot of money.

The New World Order is another beloved former WCW faction that can be used in WWE if they desired to. A strong story is needed to make it happen, but Triple H has tried to hold off from using the names of previous acts.