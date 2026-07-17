Tom Brady Tells Cody Rhodes He Wants to Have a WWE Match

During Fanatics Fest, NFL legend Tom Brady joined Cody Rhodes for a live version of Rhodes’ What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast in New York City.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion noted that although he is retired from pro football, he hasn’t fully closed the door on all athletic endeavors. In fact, the 15-time Pro Bowler informed Cody Rhodes that he is interested in having a WWE match.

“I feel like since I’m retired from football, I have an opportunity to go out there and still showcase that I’m a little bit of an athlete. You know, my boy Gronk has done it. I’ve seen Logan Paul do it. I think I could get in there for at least one match, right?” Brady said, drawing cheers from the live audience at Fanatics Fest.

Brady added, “Come on Nick [Khan]. Make it happen!”

Should Brady enter the squared circle, he would not be the first Hall of Fame athlete to transition to wrestling.

Famously, Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman and Utah Jazz star Karl Malone have competed in WWE. Additionally, Pete Rose, Shaquille O’Neal, Floyd Mayweather, Lawrence Taylor and Ronda Rousey have all made appearances in WWE.

Brady, 48, likely is a little worse for wear at this point. Still, he may have enough juice to take a bump or two in WWE.

Tom Brady Previously Spoke Ill of WWE

Tom Brady’s interest in competing in a WWE match is mildly surprising considering his previous stance on the promotion.

In March, the New England Patriots legend called WWE “cute” compared to other pro sports.

“You know, all their stuff is so cute and scripted. They know what’s going on. In a football game, you don’t know, so they wouldn’t get near me,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion told Sports Illustrated. “Plus, if I had a good offensive line, they’ll punch those guys right in the throat and they’d probably be crying.

“There’s no fake BS we do in American football,” Brady continued. “For those guys, it would be a whole different story for them.”

Brady’s comments didn’t sit well among WWE stars.

Former NXT champion Oba Femi challenged Tom Brady to step in the ring and find out for himself just how “cute” it really is.

“Those who think it’s cute and it’s fluffy and it’s sweet and stuff, you can come and try and lace up some boots. Then, let’s watch you puke,” Femi said.

Longtime WWE producer and manager Paul Heyman said that Brady’s efforts on the football field were less physical than WWE matches.

“What’s Tom Brady done? He’s thrown a football across a field that was caught by Gronkowski.” said Heyman. “Gronkowski deserves the credit. Belichick and his girlfriend deserve the credit. But Tom Brady?”

WWE Tag Team champion Logan Paul responded to Brady and said he was “the highest level of athlete.”

Tom Brady Doubles Down on WWE Take

Once more, Brady shot down the notion that WWE stars belong in the same conversation as other pro athletes.

“No, you’re not the level,” Brady said in March. “You’re a good athlete. But when I’m thinking of Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham, Justin Jefferson. It’s cute. I love WWE; it’s very cute. But honestly this is like real football. This is real competition.”

Perhaps, some day soon, Brady will be able to put his money where his mouth is. WWE stars