Trick Williams, Former WWE Champion Get Married in Jamaica

WWE superstars Anriel Howard and Matrick Belton have tied the knot.

SmackDown superstar Trick Williams traded in his mink coat and patented lemon pepper steppers for a lavish wedding blazer this week.

The bride and groom — who perform under the ring names Lash Legend and Trick Williams, respectively — got married in Jamaica on Saturday, June 20.

Trick Williams, the reigning United States champion, and Lash Legend, a former WWE Women’s Tag Team champion, got engaged on Thanksgiving Day in 2025.

To celebrate their wedding union, the famous couple wanted to do something extravagant.

“We really wanted to give people a trip and a wedding they’ve never experienced before,” Howard exclusively tells PEOPLE. “We both have people who love and support us, so we wanted to have this special time for everyone.”

The multi-day celebration featured a welcome dinner, water excursions, a block party, meet and greets, and a farewell breakfast on the beach, according to the outlet.

WWE stars Oba Femi, Nia Jax and Trick Williams’ in-ring hype man Lil Yachty attended the ceremony. Belton’s oldest brother, Andre, officiated.

WWE Stars Get Married in Jamaica

Trick Williams and Lash Legend are known to possess a flair for the dramatic. Everything from their wrestling attire, promos and moveset is designed with style at the forefront.

For their wedding ceremony, it’s no surprise the flashy duo went all in.

The former NXT stars hosted their wedding in the garden of Trident Castle, a European-style castle in Port Antonio.

“We both take marriage seriously and are ready to be life partners,” Howard said.

Howard wore three stylish gowns throughout the day, all custom-made by designer JoJo Lindsey, owner of JoJo’s Atelier and creator of luxury brand Bodied by JoJo.

Not to be outdone, Belton wore a white suite from Miguel Wilson Collection, PEOPLE reported.

Romance Abounds on the WWE Roster

Backstage romance is nothing new in WWE. Heck, even Triple H, the WWE Chief Content Officer, found the love of his life through work.

Trick Williams and Lash Legend now join a growing list of WWE romances.

Earlier this year, Iyo Sky married longtime boyfriend Naraku, who was famously known as Evil back in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Naraku is currently signed to NXT.

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford got married in 2017. The multi-time WWE champions are expecting the birth of their first child later this summer.

Notably, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are also married.

Like Rollins and Lynch, Trick Williams and Lash Legend hope to dominate their respective divisions while remaining loyal to each other.

“We were truly friends for a couple years,” Howard remembers. “Then once we both were single, we decided to get to know each other romantically.”

“Our morals and values align seamlessly,” Howard shares. “We are so selfless toward each other and are truly madly in love with each other.”