Legendary booker and WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bill Watts has died, WWE announced. He was 87 years old.

“WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bill Watts has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Watts’ family, friends and fans,” the promotion wrote on X.

Watts began his in-ring career in 1962 and captured championship gold across multiple promotions, including the NWA Florida Heavyweight Championship, Mid-South North American Championship and the WWWF Tag Team Championship alongside Gorilla Monsoon. He also feuded with WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino, but never bested him in a championship match.

After his stellar in-ring career, Watts booked the Mid-South Wrestling Territory from 1979 to 1985. His genius as a booker helped create wrestling icons like Ted DiBiase, Sting and Junkyard Dog, among others.

Watts also revolutionized televised wrestling by introducing an episodic style that created continuous, week-to-week storylines and feuds during his time with Mid-South Wrestling.

Watts also had a brief executive run with WCW and WWE in the 1990s. The Oklahoma native was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

WWE Legends Pay Tribute to “Cowboy” Bill Watts

Several WWE legends have begun paying tribute to Bill Watts on social media.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Just learned of the passing of “Cowboy” Bill Watts. Bill performed across the United States and Japan, but is remembered for his contributions behind the scenes in various NWA promotions and eventually WCW. His Mid-South Wrestling featured future WWE Hall of Famers every week. [With] each character having a distinct voice and style. For those contributions, he was made a member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2009.”

“We send our condolences to his family,” he added.

Shawn Michaels also spoke glowingly of Watts’ influence on pro wrestling.

“Saddened to hear about the passing of “Cowboy” Bill Watts. Bill gave me my start in Mid-South Wrestling, and I’ll always be thankful for the opportunity he gave me,” Michaels wrote on X.

“He had a tremendous impact on this business and on my career. Sending my thoughts and condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Former Intercontinental Champion William Regal wrote: “I just heard of the passing of “Cowboy” Bill Watts. Bill brought me to the US in 1993 for WCW. Bill taking a chance on me allowed me to feed my family for the last 33 years. Rest well.”

NWA Remembers “Cowboy” Bill Watts

The National Wrestling Alliance also released a heartfelt statement following Watts’ death.

“An unforgettable yet divisive personality, Watts shaped generations of professional wrestling, most notably as a professional wrestling promoter,” the statement read in part.

“Watts’ Mid-South proved instrumental in the rise of many of pro wrestling’s biggest names. Including Junkyard Dog, The Rock ‘n Roll Express, The Midnight Express, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, and more,” the statement reads. “In 1987, Jim Crockett Promotions bought Watts’ rebranded Universal Wrestling Federation, merging its talent roster with the National Wrestling Alliance, introducing the world to the future icon Sting and broadcasting legend Jim Ross.

The statement concluded, “The National Wrestling Alliance sends its most heartfelt wishes to the family, friends and fans of “Cowboy” Bill Watts, whose contributions to professional wrestling are still felt and celebrated to this day.”