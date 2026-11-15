CM Punk Announces How Much Longer He Plans to Compete in WWE

Two-time Money in the Bank winner CM Punk is in the best shape of his career, and isn’t looking to step away from in-ring competition anytime soon.

CM Punk recently addressed rumors of his potential retirement, which began circulating after PW Insider reported that Punk could potentially replace Shawn Michaels as head of creative at NXT.

Following an NXT live event on Nov. 14 in Detroit, Punk strongly refuted the notion that he’s calling it quits and revealed how much longer he plans to compete (h/t Ringside News for the transcription).

“There’s a lot of rumors out there that maybe because I’m 48, I’m wrapping sh-t up. I’m here to tell you guys that I am not,” Punk began.

“Yall are stuck with me for at least five more years. I will go as hard as I am currently until the wheels fall off.”

Punk’s self-proclaimed retirement timeline would make him 53 when he steps away from in-ring competition.

Despite his advanced age, the former WWE Champion believes health is a better assessment of how much longer he can compete at an elite level.

During an appearance on WWE Radio in July 2025, Punk admitted that he’s “closer to the end than” the beginning.

“Where that end is? Nobody knows,” Punk said. “I don’t even know. It’s not measured in the length of a contract. It’s not measured in matches. To me, it’s honestly — it’s measured in health. It’s how I look and, more importantly, how I feel.

“And right now, I’ve never felt better,” he continued. “I’m double-timing my recovery on things, which is something I’ve never been really great at. And the business now allows you to fit all that in. So I’m just going to go until the wheels fall off.”

CM Punk Shuts Down Retirement Rumors

During his spiel after the NXT live event, Punk noted that he usually doesn’t fret about clearing up rumors.

This makes his unprompted five-year declaration even more noteworthy.

Several WWE legends have retired in the past year, including John Cena, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar.

Nobody is pushing him out the door, but it wouldn’t be shocking if Punk is the next to ride off into the sunset.

Punk debuted in WWE on August 1, 2006, on the ECW brand. Over the next two decades, Punk amassed a Hall of Fame-worthy resume — one that he could continue building over the next five years.

WWE Eyeing CM Punk For Major NXT Role

WWE will reportedly have a major shakeup among its executive team.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider previously reported that longtime WWE employee Bruce Prichard is expected to retire as Executive Director of Creative Writing and Talent after WrestleMania 43.

According to the same report, Shawn Michaels is considered the top option to replace Prichard, which would create a massive vacancy at NXT. A vacancy that CM Punk could potentially fill.

According to PW Insider, Punk has been at “the majority of WWE NXT broadcasts alongside Shawn Michaels” in recent weeks.

Punk would be a home-run hire as the brand’s lead executive. Given that the role figures to open up next year, and Punk plans to wrestle for at least five more, it will be interesting to see if Punk goes the Rey Mysterio route of being a lead executive and an in-ring competitor simultaneously.