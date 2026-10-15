Former WCW, WWE Champion Explains New Role With NXT

Former WCW star and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page is helping train up the next generation of WWE stars.

In an exclusive interview shared with Heavy, Diamond Dallas Page explained his new role with NXT and the vital techniques he plans to teach the talent.

The biggest thing I will teach: by the time you leave there, the most important thing I’ve taught you is how to breathe. “I’m going to the Performance Center – the WWE Performance Center. I’m going to go there three times a year,” Page told Gambling.com . “Me and Paul talked it through, me and Nick, about me coming in and working with the crew. They’ve got a hundred pieces of talent down there.

“When you’re deep breathing, controlled breathing, you activate the hypothalamus. Which is connected to the pituitary gland in the brain and helps you deal with anxiety and stress. Due to the physiological effect it has on our nervous system. When you’re deep breathing, you are sending neurohormones to inhibit the stress-producing hormones, which triggers a relaxation response in the body.”

DDP Predicts Bright Future For Trick Williams

The three-time World Heavyweight Champion shared that he’s already done a few training sessions with NXT talent. During his last trip, Page became enamored with former NXT Champion Trick Williams.

Williams has since been promoted to SmackDown, where he holds the United States Championship. His early success is no surprise to Page, who believes Trick Williams has the “it factor.”

“It’s such an essential part of me going to do the work with all the new young superstars. [The] superstars in waiting. I was down there a couple of times, and Trick Williams.. I knew Trick was going to be [a trick].”

During his time in NXT Trick Williams captured the NXT and TNA World Championship. Page believes it’s only a matter of time before Trick Williams becomes a World Champion in WWE, too.

“He just kept doing what he was doing,” Page said of Williams’ main roster promotion. “He has the potential to be the guy there. He’s got it. It’s not going to happen for a couple of years, if it does, but he has the potential to be the guy. He’s got the body. He’s got the charisma and he’s super lovable. Guys want to hang with him. Chicks want to be with him. He’s got the It factor.”

DDP Has Long History With Bron Breakker

Trick Williams is not the only former NXT Champion Diamond Dallas Page has trained.

Page shared that he has known Bron Breakker since he was in college and has a good relationship with his father and uncle, Rick and Scott Steiner.

“I’ve been working with Bron Breakker since he was in college, because I’m buddies with the Steiners,” Page told Gambling.com.

He added, “I work with all of them. Little by little. Repetition is the mother of learning. The more you hear it, the more you start to grasp it.”

Page is not the only WWE Hall of Famer developing NXT talent. Shawn Michaels NXT head of creative and frequently imparts wisdom to the budding stars. AJ Styles also works as a part-time NXT coach and backstage producer.