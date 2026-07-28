WWE RAW Recap: Seth Rollins Makes Bold Claim, Oba Femi Rampage, New Champion and More

The road to SummerSlam is sweltering hot after a fiery episode of RAW at the Intuit Dome.

During the July 27 episode of RAW, Oba Femi brutalized another police department in pursuit of Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins flattened the OTC Roman Reigns and a new champion was crowned.

Let’s recap all the madness from RAW in Los Angeles.

Brock Lesnar Locks Oba Femi Inside Hell in a Cell

The feud between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi exceeds a simple wrestling match. It is a clash between titans; a war of the monsters.

At SummerSlam, that war will take place inside the unforgiving Hell in a Cell structure. During the opening segment of RAW, Lesnar and Femi were set to weigh in for the bout inside a Hell in a Cell.

However, Lesnar had other plans. Instead of entering the ring alongside Femi, who was listed at 302 pounds, Lesnar locked the towering King of the Ring winner inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

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As Lesnar strolled around the cell with the key in his possession, his advocate, Paul Heyman, began touting Lesnar’s impressive track record in Hell in a Cell matches.

Heyman acknowledged that Femi “may be the biggest thing to enter WWE in the last 24 years,” but that he stands no chance at beating Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Frustrated by Lesnar’s cowardice in locking him inside the cage and Heyman’s long-winded praise of the Beast, Femi took out his frustration on the police crew present inside the ring.

In a beatdown that would make Drowning Pool proud, bodies started hitting the floor as Femi tossed law enforcement around with ease.

Lesnar walked away unscathed tonight, but SummerSlam may yield much different results.

Seth Rollins Gets the Upper Hand on Roman Reigns

Ahead of their main event match at SummerSlam, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns met face-to-face on RAW.

During their fiery promo, Seth Rollins admitted that he is the bad guy in Reigns’ story — and that’s just how he likes it.

Rollins said that although Reigns is a bigger box office draw, he is the better professional wrestler.

Then, he said something that really struck a nerve with Reigns.

Talking about Reigns’ children, Rollins said, “Their daddy is a fraud. He’s a loser. Their daddy will forever be Seth Rollins’ b*tch.”

The insult didn’t sit well with Reigns, who landed a Superman Punch and Spear on Rollins before retrieving a chair to deal more damage.

However, as he slid back in the ring with the chair, he was met with a Curb Stomp from Rollins that laid him flat.

Rollins and Reigns will square off for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. The championship bout will be the main event match on Night 2.

Raquel Rodriguez Wins First WWE Singles Title

The WWE Women’s Division has a new Intercontinental Champion.

Four years after making her WWE debut, Raquel Rodriguez has attained singles gold for the first time.

Despite being bloodied halfway through the match, Rodriguez defeated Sol Ruca via pinfall to become the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

In Sol Ruca’s defense, she didn’t lose the title cleanly, as Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez of Judgement Day interfered.

Still, Rodriguez is going to be a tough champion to knock off now that she’s secured the belt.

Other RAW highlights include Austin Theory injuring Otis, Jacob Fatu turning on Royce Keys and, to everyone’s delight, a Joe Hendry and Danhausen concert.