WWE Raw Preview for July 27, 2026: SummerSlam Go-Home Show, Match Card and More

This week’s WWE Raw will be held at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. It’s the SummerSlam go-home show, which will feature four matches and three huge segments.

Raw general manager Adam Pearce announced a mini preview for tonight’s show. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are set to have one final face-to-face before their World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam.

Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi will have an official weigh-in for their Hell in a Cell match at SummerSlam. But due to the magnitude of the match, as well as the two immovable behemoths, Triple H is going to oversee the entire ordeal.

Danhausen and Joe Hendry formed an unlikely duo last week on Raw. They are set to have a concert together in Los Angeles, though Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh of the Judgment Day are expected to spoil the party.

WWE Raw Preview – July 27, 2026

In addition to the three segments, Adam Pearce also announced four matches for tonight’s show.

Here is the entire advertised match card for the July 27, 2026 episode of WWE Raw:

Sol Ruca (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

World Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Austin Theory of The Vision vs. Otis and Akira Tozawa of Alpha Academy in a non-title tag team match.

Je’Von Evans vs. Rusev

Rey Mysterio vs. Ethan Page

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Tonight’s episode is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EST. It’s available via livestream on Netflix in the United States and internationally.

WWE Raw Results – July 20, 2026

Here are the full results from last week’s episode of WWE Raw in Detroit:

Jacob Fatu def. LA Knight

Bron Breakker and Austin Theory def. Je’Von Evans and Dragon Lee

Oba Femi def. JD McDonagh

Joe Hendry def. Dominik Mysterio

Chad Gable and Penta def. Ethan Page and Rusev

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Solo Sikoa also offered his help to Seth Rollins for his SummerSlam match against Roman Reigns. Jacob Fatu attacked Sikoa, but Rollins made the save. He taunted The Samoan Werewolf knowing that he can’t touch him due to the orders of Roman Reigns.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Match Card

Here is the updated WWE SummerSlam match card with less than a week before the event in Minneapolis:

Night 1

LA Knight, Royce Keys and Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso in a Six-Man Tag Team Match

Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid) vs. Paige, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi in a Hell in a Cell Match

Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY for the Women’s World Championship

CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Night 2

Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn to determine the No. 1 Contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio

Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin for the United States Championship

Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship

Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Guilia/Lash Legend in a 5-Way Ladder Match to determine the Interim WWE Women’s Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

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This year’s SummerSlam will remain a two-night event at the U.S. Bank Stadium. It will be available via streaming on the ESPN App in the United States and on Netflix internationally.