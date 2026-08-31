WWE Raw Aug. 31, 2026: Match Card, Spoilers, Start Time & More

This week’s episode of WWE Raw emanates from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Raw general manager Adam Pearce announced on social media that there are at least two matches and two segments for tonight’s show.

Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Sol Ruca for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Penta vs. Rey Fenix in the final of the World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender’s Tournament

Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable to address who will challenge next for his title.

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns to return after a one-week absence and discuss what happened with Solo Sikoa and LA Knight two weeks ago on Raw.

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Tonight’s edition was taped last Friday in Cleveland. It’s a way for WWE to give their roster a break before Sunday Night’s Main Event and a long tour of Latin America starting on September 9.

The show is still scheduled to air at 8:00 p.m. EST on Netflix in the United States and internationally.

WWE Raw Preview

Sol Ruca earned a shot to regain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship after beating Lyra Valkyria two weeks ago on Raw. Valkyria tried to get Ruca to give her a rematch last week, but it was turned down.

Rodriguez will look to defend her title successfully for the very first time since winning it on the July 27 episode of Raw.

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Penta and Rey Fenix are set to face off in the final of the World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender’s Tournament. The winner will challenge Roman Reigns for the title on the September 14 episode of Raw in Mexico City.

Penta earned his way to the final after beating Laredo Kid and La Parka. Fenix, on the other hand, defeated El Fiscal and Dragon Lee.

Chad Gable will be looking for a new challenger for his Intercontinental Championship after outlasting Rey Mysterio last week on Raw.

Reigns is also back for the first time since getting attacked by Solo Sikoa two weeks ago on Raw. He will have a lot to say about his former enforcer, as well as LA Knight, Royce Keys and OTM.

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WWE Raw Spoilers

WARNING: These are the spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, via False Finish and Fightful.

Royce Keys and OTM attacked The Usos in the parking lot to start the show. Jacob Fatu saves Jey and Jimmy before entering the ring to call out Keys, Lucien Pierce and Bronco Nima.

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Sol Ruca to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Lyra Valkyria interfered in Rodriguez’s behalf and cost Ruca the title victory.

Dragon Lee defeated Ethan Page to become the No. 1 contender for Chad Gable’s Intercontinental Championship.

Roman Reigns and LA Knight have a verbal confrontation. Solo Sikoa would then be seen attacked and laid out backstage.

Another Lola Vice vignette aired, hyping the former NXT Women’s Champion’s arrival on the main roster.

Je’Von Evans defeated Dominik Mysterio via disqualification after JD McDonagh’s interference. Joe Hendry made the save, which led to an impromptu tag team match.

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh defeated Je’Von Evans and Joe Hendry in a tag team match.

Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer had a backstage segment.

Paul Heyman cut a promo backstage to hype up Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker at Sunday Night’s Main Event.

Penta defeated Rey Fenix to become the No. 1 contender for Roman Reigns’ World Heavyweight Championship. Reigns and Penta had a staredown to end the show.

Next week’s episode of WWE Raw will be live at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Liv Morgan is set to defend the Women’s World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer in a WrestleMania 42 rematch.