WWE HOFer Details 1 Major Difference Between Je’Von Evans and Jeff Hardy

Few wrestlers have captivated crowds to the degree of the high-flying enigma Jeff Hardy. Since making his WWE debut in 1994 at just 16 years old, Jeff Hardy has never known caution and has routinely executed moves that would strike fear in even the bravest daredevils.

There have been dozens of notable high-flyers in WWE history, but none have come close to the risk-tolerant superstar Jeff Hardy. However, there is one newcomer whose athleticism, charisma and gravity-defying ability resemble the 10-time Tag Team Champion Hardy, and he is merely scratching the surface of his potential.

During an exclusive interview shared with Heavy, former ECW Champion Mark Henry said that Je’Von Evans possesses similar traits that made Jeff Hardy special.

Paul “Triple H” Leveque recently said on ESPN that Evans reminds him of a “young Jeff Hardy.” Henry agreed, but the former ECW Champion noted one major difference between the two high-flyers.

“I think that Jeff is more of a risk-taker as opposed to a strategist like Je’Von,” Mark Henry told Casino.org.

“Je’Von will always try to win by the easiest way possible, and that’s not Jeff’s style. That’s the only difference. The high-flying skills, the charisma, the good looks, that kind of stuff, they both have it all.”

Je’Von Evans is Taking WWE by Storm

In terms of pure excitement, few WWE superstars command as much attention as Je’Von Evans.

Evans, 22, has turned heads since making his NXT debut in 2024. From the moment he set foot in the square circle, his athleticism jumped off the screen.

The Young OG makes hesitation drop kicks and springboard cutters look as routine as an Irish whip.

Gravity appears optional to him, and, like Jeff Hardy, he isn’t afraid to soar through the skies.

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Fearlessness is not the only trait Evans shares with Hardy. Both high-flyers hail from North Carolina. Plus, both entered WWE as massive baby faces, drawing favor from the crowd with ease.

Je’Von Evans Off to Electric Start on RAW

Following a successful tenure in NXT, in which he had championship matches against Trick Williams and Oba Femi, Evans was promoted to the WWE main roster earlier this year.

Evans joined the RAW roster in January and has wasted little time in making himself known among the WWE Universe.

The Young OG has already squared off against the likes of AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Kofi Kingston, Penta, and Dominik Mysterio, among others, since being promoted.

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Je’Von Evans was also the ‘Iron Man’ of the 2026 Royal Rumble.

He spent nearly 41 minutes in the match, the longest time spent in the bout.

Evans previously discussed how surreal it was to compete in his first career Royal Rumble.

“Honestly, not gonna lie, when Brock Lesnar came in the ring… Everyone I was in the ring with, I honestly grew up watching. So, whole time I’m taking all these moves and dang, this hurts, but I just took a German suplex and an F5 from Brock Lesnar. But that moment, me getting scooped up by Brock Lesnar, in my head, I was like, alright, Brock is strong. I can’t get out of this one. But I’m about to take an F5, and it’s about to be wonderful,” Evans said in January.

“You just gotta be grateful. I’m just grateful that I have the opportunity. And grateful that I stayed in the ring for such a long time. Just to be in the ring with GOATS.”

Before long, Evans may be considered a legend in his own right.