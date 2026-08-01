WWE Rumors: Possible SummerSlam Winners, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton & More

Plenty of WWE rumors are floating around ahead of SummerSlam weekend. It’s the second-biggest Premium Live Event of the year, so speculations in and around it always persist.

Let’s look at the latest rumors over the past few days, including potential winners at SummerSlam, updates on Kevin Owens and Randy Orton returning to WWE television, Brock Lesnar’s retirement and more.

WWE Rumors: Possible SummerSlam Winners

There are 12 matches at SummerSlam, with six matches on each night.

According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, the WWE creative are reportedly leaning toward the following stars to win at SummerSlam:

Roman Reigns

CM Punk

Oba Femi

Trick Williams

Chad Gable

Gunther

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The team has yet to determine a winner for the No. 1 contender’s match for the Undisputed WWE Championship between Finn Balor and Sami Zayn, and the 5-Way Ladder match for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship.

It should be noted that these are just speculation and plans could always change. But based on the current betting odds, as per Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, the six superstars mentioned above are favored to win their respective matches at SummerSlam.

WWE Rumors: Kevin Owens and Randy Orton Returning Soon?

Kevin Owens has been out of action since April 2025 due to a neck injury. He underwent surgery a few months later and has been on the road to recovery.

Randy Orton, on the other hand, has been on hiatus since losing to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 42 Night 1. Orton was reportedly injured heading into the match, which possibly changed the planned outcome.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Owens and Orton are close to returning to WWE television.

“Orton and Owens are both expected to return very soon, Orton perhaps in the next week,” Meltzer wrote on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, via Wrestle Purists. “Owens has dropped weight after a lengthy and frustratingly long recovery from neck surgery. “Orton was one of those guys who claimed he wasn’t injured, and just taking the summer off, but in fact he was injured. He was scheduled to beat Rhodes at Mania unless they felt his back was not going to allow it. When they realised this was the case, all kind of plans were changed. “There are many different ways to go here. I would suspect Punk retains. With Randy Orton and Kevin Owens on their way back there are now fresh opponents for both.”

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With CM Punk as WWE champion, a feud with Owens is certainly a fresh matchup. Orton is also a great option, though he still needs to finish his story with Rhodes after what happened at WrestleMania 42.

WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar’s Retirement

One of the biggest rumors since last year was Brock Lesnar’s possible retirement at SummerSlam this year. Lesnar made a name for himself at the University of Minnesota, so ending his legendary career in Minneapolis would have been a great story.

The Beast even faked his retirement at WrestleMania 42 as part of his feud with Oba Femi. And it seems like he has no plans to retire at SummerSlam since no such stipulation was added to his Hell in a Cell match against The Ruler.

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According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, Lesnar won’t be retiring and is expected to have limited appearances with WWE. And with WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia next year, it would be shocking if he passes on another huge pay day.

WWE Rumors: Cody Rhodes Heel Turn

Since getting booed during last year’s feud against John Cena, there have been plenty of calls from fans online to turn Cody Rhodes heel.

However, Rhodes is still popular with kids and remains one of the biggest merchandise movers in the company. WWE never pulled the trigger on Cena’s heel turn during his peak, but it’s different this time around for The American Nightmare.

According to Self Made Pro, WWE has no problem turning Rhodes into a villain. But the final decision on that regard is on Rhodes himself.

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Other WWE Rumors From The Past Week

Here are other rumors of the past week: