WWE Universe Reacts to CM Punk Bringing Back His Old Theme Song

Former WWE Champion CM Punk had a new look, but a familiar theme at Worlds Collide, a crossover PLE featuring WWE and AAA superstars.

During his appearance at Worlds Collide, held in his native Chicago, CM Punk made a grand entrance to the tune of Killswitch Engage’s “This Fire Burns.”

The iconic rock anthem was Punk’s WWE entrance music for five years, from 2006 to 2011.

Here is a clip of the raucous Chicago crowd belting out the lyrics as the Second City Saint entered Allstate Arena.

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Fans were ecstatic to see the iconic theme song’s return, even if it was for one night only.

“He gotta bring this back. Like he’s trolling at this point lol,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Top Five WWE theme of all time. Should’ve never ditched it,” another replied.

“THIS FIRE BURNS?!?!?! Oh we are so back,” someone commented.

“Can’t believe they didn’t let this go on air … Imagine the pop “This Fire Burns” would’ve gotten live.”

“Man his older theme is so nostalgic. Nearly brings tears to my eyes. Brings back so many memories to that time fr. Even the message of the song,” a user wrote on X.

“Please bring this back for good I beg you,” another wrote.

“YESSSS THIS FIRE BURNS ! THE NOSTALGIA,” an X user commented.

“No way they used This Fire Burns,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Should have been at WrestleMania man,” another replied.

“BEST THEME SONG EVER!!!” an X user wrote.

“I miss This Fire Burns so much,” someone commented.

“For the love of God, please let him keep this song,” another wrote.

CM Punk Makes AAA Debut

CM Punk headlined Worlds Collide, where he teamed with WWE legend and AAA general manager Rey Mysterio and AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano in a Trios Match against Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and OMOS.

Much to the WWE Universe’s chagrin, Worlds Collide did not air live on WWE channels. However, WWE plans to broadcast a replay on its YouTube channel this coming Wednesday, September 30, starting at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT).

According to Fightful, Punk, Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano prevailed in the Trios match.

While all other match competitors have competed in AAA before, Worlds Collide marked Punk’s AAA debut.

His AAA debut win continued a big week for Punk, who also qualified on Friday for the 2026 Money in the Bank match.

Fresh off losing the WWE Championship to Sami Zayn, Punk defeated Finn Balor and Gunther to secure the fifth spot in this year’s MITB match.

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Punk has enjoyed success in the prized MITB match, winning two of his four career matchups.

Punk won his first Money in the Bank match at WrestleMania 24. He later successfully cashed in on Edge to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

A year later, Punk won Money in the Bank once more, becoming the first WWE superstar to win MITB back-to-back years.

Should he win the 2026 Money in the Bank, he could supplant Kane as the oldest WWE superstar to win the prized ladder match.