WWE Rumors: CM Punk at MITB, Former Star Joins AEW, Damian Priest & More

WWE’s next Premium Live Event, Money in the Bank, is just two weeks away.

The latest round of WWE rumors features CM Punk‘s possible role at the PLE, a former WWE star joining All Elite Wrestling, Damian Priest’s contract and more.

CM Punk at MITB

According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, CM Punk is expected to “work” at Money in the Bank.

However, it’s unclear what Punk’s role will be at the PLE. He is set to take part in a triple threat qualifying match against Finn Balor and Gunther this Friday on WWE SmackDown.

Punk could win that match and participate in the men’s MITB match.

Kevin Owens could also seek revenge and cost Punk in the qualifying triple threat, which should lead to a one-on-one match at MITB.

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Sami Zayn also doesn’t have a match yet at the PLE, so a triple threat match for the Undisputed WWE Championship against Owens and Punk is possible.

Hell, add Johnny Gargano to the mix to make it a Fatal 4-Way match.

Mara Sade Signs With AEW

Fightful reported that former WWE Superstar Mara Sade has seemingly signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Sade, who is famously known as Jakara Jackson in NXT, has listed herself as a member of the AEW roster. She’s dating AEW star Kevin Knight, so it’s not surprising she chose to be closer to him.

After getting released by WWE in April 2025, Sade joined TNA Wrestling. She was even part of the TNA invasion angle against NXT, but her contract expired back in July.

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Damian Priest’s Contract

In a recent Q&A by Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that Damian Priest’s contract expired when he was holding the Money in the Bank briefcase back in 2023.

WWE was confident enough to give Priest the MITB despite his contract status. The two sides agreed to a new deal, with Priest cashing in on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40 to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

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