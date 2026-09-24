WWE Rumors: CM Punk at MITB, Former Star Joins AEW, Damian Priest & More

WWE’s next Premium Live Event, Money in the Bank, is just two weeks away.
The latest round of WWE rumors features CM Punk‘s possible role at the PLE, a former WWE star joining All Elite Wrestling, Damian Priest’s contract and more.
CM Punk at MITB
According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, CM Punk is expected to “work” at Money in the Bank.
However, it’s unclear what Punk’s role will be at the PLE. He is set to take part in a triple threat qualifying match against Finn Balor and Gunther this Friday on WWE SmackDown.
Punk could win that match and participate in the men’s MITB match.
Kevin Owens could also seek revenge and cost Punk in the qualifying triple threat, which should lead to a one-on-one match at MITB.
Sami Zayn also doesn’t have a match yet at the PLE, so a triple threat match for the Undisputed WWE Championship against Owens and Punk is possible.
Hell, add Johnny Gargano to the mix to make it a Fatal 4-Way match.
Mara Sade Signs With AEW
Fightful reported that former WWE Superstar Mara Sade has seemingly signed with All Elite Wrestling.
Sade, who is famously known as Jakara Jackson in NXT, has listed herself as a member of the AEW roster. She’s dating AEW star Kevin Knight, so it’s not surprising she chose to be closer to him.
After getting released by WWE in April 2025, Sade joined TNA Wrestling. She was even part of the TNA invasion angle against NXT, but her contract expired back in July.
Damian Priest’s Contract
In a recent Q&A by Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that Damian Priest’s contract expired when he was holding the Money in the Bank briefcase back in 2023.
WWE was confident enough to give Priest the MITB despite his contract status. The two sides agreed to a new deal, with Priest cashing in on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40 to become the World Heavyweight Champion.
More WWE Rumors
- According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, WWE wants to sign Dragon Lee to a new contract. However, the ball is in Lee’s court if he likes what the company would offer.
- Ibou of Self Made Pro added that WWE doesn’t expect Dragon Lee to leave the company.
- WrestleVotes on Fightful Select also reported that WWE and TNA still have a partnership despite speculation from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. However, the partnership is not as strong as it once was, with WWE focusing on AAA.
- Andrew Baydala reported that WWE is expected to announce a possible media rights deal for AAA in North America next year, possibly in the first three months.
- Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that former WWE star Kairi Sane hasn’t signed with AEW. Sane has options, especially in Japan, which is unlikely to prevent her from wrestling in AEW.
- Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, formerly known as The Acclaimed, are both on expiring contracts, as per Fightful. WWE is reportedly interested in Bowens, but The Acclaimed could give the company’s tag team division a huge boost.
WWE Rumors: CM Punk at MITB, Former Star Joins AEW, Damian Priest & More