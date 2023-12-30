49ers Veteran QB Predicted to Join Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch brought in quarterback Sam Darnold for depth this year, but the former No. 3 pick could head to Lynch’s old team this offseason.

That’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which Spotrac predicts amid the team’s needs at quarterback in 2024. Baker Mayfield could leave in free agency, but the Buccaneers also have no seasoned veteran experience behind him.

Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti wrote the Buccaneers will sign Darnold for “a one year, $2 million contract to solidify the [quarterback] room” next year. The Buccaneers only have former second-round pick Kyle Trask and third-stringer John Wolford behind Mayfield.

While the 49ers could easily afford Darnold, Ginnitti predicts that the Niners will swing for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Because of Jones’ struggles and benching this year, the former No. 15 pick could be acquired for trading spots in the seventh round of the draft, Ginnitti writes.

Sam Darnold finds Ronnie Bell for the TD 👀 pic.twitter.com/0oTx5RlwVB — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) December 26, 2023

Whether or not Jones would be an upgrade over Darnold remains the question. It’s imperative the 49ers answer that question correctly in light of starter Brock Purdy‘s occasional subpar performances and injury history in less than two seasons.

In addition, numerous NFL teams lost starting quarterbacks this year, and the 49ers know well that the injury bug could strike anytime. It arguably cost the 49ers a trip to the Super Bowl last season.

Mac Jones vs. Sam Darnold: Which Makes More Sense?

San Francisco really could choose between two formerly highly-touted AFC East quarterbacks in Darnold and Jones who didn’t pan out with their original teams.

Darnold entered the league with the New York Jets in 2018, and he never produced a winning season in four years as a starter. He also never threw for more than 19 touchdowns or fewer than 11 interceptions in any season where he played more than 11 games.

San Francisco has a small sample size of what he can do now. Darnold completed 60% of his passes on 12-20 passing for 108 yards and touchdown versus an interception in eight game appearances.

Bend don’t break mentality from the Ravens defense. Marcus Williams picks off Sam Darnold to put the game on ice. That’s the defense’s 5th INT of the night. FINAL: Ravens 33, 49ers 19 Statement game for the Ravens as they improve to 12-3 #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/1v49DDJaNJ — Rocco DiSangro (@RoccoDiSangro) December 26, 2023

Most of that came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, and he couldn’t rally the 49ers when he had a golden opportunity. He threw one touchdown but squandered a chance to pull his team within a score inside of the Ravens’ 10-yard line in a 33-19 loss.

While Jones’ third season with the Patriots cratered, he has enjoyed more success than Darnold. Jones impressed a rookie and led the Patriots to the playoffs amid his 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns — a season above and beyond what Darnold has achieved.

However, Jones has only regressed since 2021. He threw for 2,997 yards and 14 touchdowns versus 11 interceptions for a 6-8 Patriots squad in 2023.

Jones went further downhill this year amid 2,120 yards and 10 touchdowns versus 12 interceptions with a 2-9 record in 11 starts.

San Francisco Could Fit Mac Jones & Sam Darnold on the Roster

Well, this would be something — two former first round quarterbacks sitting behind a former Mr. Irrelevant. It could happen if the 49ers re-sign Darnold and trade for Jones.

San Francisco could have room because third-string quarterback Brandon Allen can become a free agent after the season. That opens the door to the 49ers having a stacked quarterback room with three players who have significant starting experience.