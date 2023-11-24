Nick Bosa Reveals ‘Good Problem’ for 49ers

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa said he and his defensive teammates couldn’t care less about numbers after a six-sack performance against the Seattle Seahawks.

“It’s funny — after the game, nobody has any idea what they’re stats are,” Bosa told the media after a 31-13 win on Thursday, November 23. “So it’s a good problem to have.”

There’s hardly any fighting for helpings — or seconds — on sacks, Bosa added after the Thanksgiving night victory.

“As long as it’s in the d-line room, we’re happy,” Bosa said. “So if a DB comes in there, we might have problems.”

Nick Bosa starts with outside hand down. Along with a great get off/rush angle, it allows him to go speed to power & contact the blocker off his third step. In doing so, Bosa shortens the edge & gets the sack! #passrush #49ers pic.twitter.com/5Gi3CsOnmS — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) November 24, 2023

Bosa posted two of the six sacks, and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave tallied 1.5 sacks for his sixth of the season. Fellow defensive tackle Kevin Givens had the other half sack, and defensive Arik Armstead and safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. contributed a sack apiece.

“Yeah, we’ll see about that one,” Bosa joked about Gipson. “I mean it’s all good.”

49ers Keeping Rolling up Front With Chase Young Addition

It marked the third-straight game with four or more sacks for the 49ers since the addition of defensive end Chase Young. He gave the 49ers a boost at the trade deadline with 1.5 sacks plus another talented pass rusher for opponents to concern themselves with.

“I just think how much we’re rushing as a group has changed,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told the media on Thursday. “I think after we came back from the bye week, I feel like we moved a little bit better.”

Chase Young has been the missing key for the 49ers defense 👀 pic.twitter.com/ErnqsJwDdj — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 24, 2023

“Obviously having Chase helps the group, just the depth of it. When we weren’t getting all the sacks, I still thought we were getting on the quarterback and hitting him, but it takes a whole group to get those numbers and I think we’ve been doing that, “Shanahan added.

For Bosa, it’s reunion with Young after the previous time as teammates at Ohio State — where they were known as a ferocious pass rush force. They’re bringing similar trouble to opponents in the NFL now as they did in their Big 10 days.

“It makes them think about it throughout the week, prepare for it, and then just kind of putting those guards in a little more space,” Bosa said. “We ran a good game [plan] today that worked, and it’s just mixing it up.”

Nick Bosa Calls Charvarius Ward an All-Pro

While Bosa ribbed Gipson over chipping in on the sack stats, the former Buckeyes star has some praise for the secondary. Cornerback Charvarius Ward shut down Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf, who mustered three catches for 32 yards despite nine targets.

“I mean he has no choice,” Bosa said about Ward. “But I think he’s done that against all the number ones this year, and we have immense confidence in him. I think he’s playing at an All-Pro level.”

“I don’t know if the stats are there necessarily, but if you watch the tape, he’s as good as it gets,” Bosa added.

Nick Bosa Declines Turkey After Win

While Bosa joined six 49ers teammates for turkey on the NBC broadcast after the win, he politely declined a bite of the bird.

“Food is the last thing I want after a game,” Bosa said on the broadcast. “No carbs. Only meat.”