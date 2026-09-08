2026 Ballon d’Or Full List of Nominees Revealed as Harry Kane Emerges as Favorite

The nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or have been announced, setting up a race that includes some of soccer’s biggest stars and gives voters plenty to consider after a World Cup year.

Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, Erling Haaland and Rodri are among the players competing for the award alongside reigning winner Ousmane Dembélé.

This year’s voting carries an added wrinkle because performances at the 2026 World Cup fall within the eligibility period. That has reshaped the race after the summer tournament, with Kane sitting atop the odds while Yamal has gained ground after helping Spain win the World Cup.

The winner will be revealed on Oct. 26 in London.

Harry Kane Leads 2026 Ballon d’Or Odds After Huge Season

Kane enters the race as the clear betting favorite, with his odds giving him a 67% implied probability of winning his first Ballon d’Or, according to Covers.com.

The Bayern Munich striker has both individual numbers and team accomplishments working in his favor.

Kane scored 50 goals across all competitions while helping Bayern capture a domestic double, ending his long wait for major team silverware. He also helped England make a deep run at the World Cup.

Those accomplishments have put Kane in a commanding position ahead of the vote, but he is not running unopposed.

Yamal has experienced one of the biggest swings in the market after playing a key role in Spain’s World Cup victory.

The Barcelona star previously climbed 22 percentage points to a 26% implied probability before settling at 17%. His performance on soccer’s biggest international stage has helped turn him into one of Kane’s most prominent challengers.

Rodri, Yamal’s Spain teammate, is also in contention at 6%. The Manchester City midfielder helped anchor Spain during its championship run and has gained support despite playing a position that does not typically produce the eye-catching scoring numbers of the award’s attacking contenders.

Kylian Mbappé Loses Ground Despite 42-Goal Season

Mbappé remains one of the biggest names in the Ballon d’Or field, but his odds fell after the World Cup.

The Real Madrid star dropped 18 percentage points to approximately 14% following the tournament.

Mbappé scored 42 goals for Real Madrid last season, but the club did not win a trophy and exited the Champions League early. France also missed the World Cup final before losing a 6-4 match against England for third place.

Despite those results, Mbappé recently made it clear that he believes his individual season belongs in the Ballon d’Or conversation.

He said it would be a “good year for him” to capture the award.

Lionel Messi is further down the market at 3% despite his team reaching another World Cup final.

Ballon d’Or Winner Will Be Decided by International Journalists

France Football and UEFA will co-organize the Ballon d’Or ceremony in London on Oct. 26.

A jury of international journalists representing the top 100 countries in the latest FIFA rankings selects the men’s winner. Each voter selects a top 10, with players receiving between 15 and one point based on their placement.

Dembélé won the 2025 Ballon d’Or with 1,380 points, accounting for 92% of the total points available.

The 2026 ceremony will also recognize the top young player, goalkeeper and club.

Yamal is among the 10 nominees for Men’s Young Talent of the Year, joining Pau Cubarsi, Lennart Karl, Warren Zaire-Emery and others.

The Yashin Trophy field for goalkeeper of the year includes Thibaut Courtois, David Raya, Unai Simón, Yassine Bonou and Emiliano Martínez.

Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Bodo/Glimt, Flamengo and Paris Saint-Germain have been nominated for Men’s Club of the Year.