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Brentford vs Chelsea Result: Premier League Live Updates

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Chelsea's English defender #24 Reece James (R) talks to Chelsea's English midfielder #10 Cole Palmer during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge in London on September 12, 2026. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Brentford host Chelsea at the Gtech Community Stadium on Friday, September 18, in a Premier League West London derby. Both teams will be looking to make a strong start to the weekend as they meet under the lights in Brentford.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. BST, and the match will be available live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

Follow live updates below for the latest score, goals, cards, substitutions, VAR decisions and other key moments from Chelsea vs Brentford.

Brentford Lineup

Brentford head into the West London derby with several players unavailable as Keith Andrews prepares his side to face Chelsea.

Nathan Collins and Sepp van den Berg are ruled out, while Joshua Dasilva, Antoni Milambo, Mathias Jensen and Kaye Furo are also unavailable.

Jannik Schuster is expected to partner Kristoffer Ajer in central defense, with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal.

Confirmed Brentford XI (4-2-3-1):

Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Schuster, Lewis-Potter; Janelt, Sangaré; Anthony, Yarmolyuk, Schade; Thiago.

Chelsea Lineup

Chelsea have confirmed their starting XI for the derby, with several changes from the earlier prediction.

João Pedro misses the match after withdrawing from Brazil duty with a knee problem, while Reece James and Moisés Caicedo are not included in the starting lineup.

Emiliano Martínez starts in goal, with Wesley Fofana, Maxence Lacroix and captain Levi Colwill forming the back three. Pedro Neto and Pep Chavarría operate as the wing-backs, with Jordan Henderson and Barco in midfield.

Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers support Danny Welbeck in attack.

Confirmed Chelsea XI (3-4-2-1):

Chelsea are set to line up with Martínez in goal, while Fofana, Lacroix and captain Colwill form the back three. Neto, Henderson, Barco and Chavarría make up the midfield, with Palmer and Rogers supporting Welbeck in attack.

Chelsea’s substitutes are Penders, Acheampong, Gusto, Hato, Lavia, Nicoll-Jazuli, Gittens, Estêvão and Quenda.

Chelsea vs Brentford Match Details

Competition: Premier League
Date: Friday, September 18, 2026
Kickoff: 8 p.m. BST / 9 p.m. CEST
Venue: Gtech Community Stadium
Broadcast: Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland

Brentford vs Chelsea Live Updates

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

2′ Chelsea win a free kick.

8′ Brentford are awarded a free kick.

9′ Chelsea win a free kick.

10′ Pedro Neto’s low left footed strike from 10 meters is saved after Danny Welbeck sets him up.

10′ Morgan Rogers’ effort from 10 meters takes a deflection and goes wide.

11′ Chelsea win another free kick.

13′ Jordan Henderson takes a corner for Chelsea.

 

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

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