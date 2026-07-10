Christian Pulisic Injury Update Reveals What Really Happened in USMNT World Cup Loss

Christian Pulisic suffered a much more serious injury during the USMNT’s World Cup loss to Belgium than initially known.

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced Thursday that Pulisic suffered a bone bruise and microfractures of his right tibia and fibula during the Americans’ 4-1 round-of-16 loss. Doctors made the diagnosis following an X-ray and MRI on Tuesday.

Pulisic suffered the injury while attempting a shot in the 52nd minute. His leg collided with Belgium captain Youri Tielemans, leaving him in obvious pain.

The U.S. star remained in the match for several minutes despite hobbling before Sebastian Berhalter replaced him in the 59th minute.

“I just totally twisted my ankle and my knee in one play,” Pulisic said after the loss.

The full diagnosis now changes the story surrounding his exit from the match. Pulisic faced heavy criticism after the USMNT’s elimination, with some questioning whether he had asked to leave the game. He would not have been able to play again in the tournament even if the Americans had advanced.

Christian Pulisic’s Injury Diagnosis Changes the Story After USMNT Backlash

Pulisic went down for an extended period after striking Tielemans’ leg on the attempted shot. Although he tried to continue, he lasted only seven more minutes.

The injury added to a difficult World Cup for Pulisic. He previously suffered a left calf injury, missed the match against Australia and left two other games early.

After the loss to Belgium, Pulisic told Fox’s Jenny Taft that he could now get some rest. The comment, combined with his early exit, sparked criticism from several prominent former U.S. players.

Landon Donovan and Tim Howard discussed Pulisic on their podcast.

“People are fed up with the way things are handled around him,” Donovan said. “And it’s not necessarily him, but it’s his agent, his family, his hangers-on, the people who are influencing. People are fed up with it. … They treat people poorly.”

Howard also offered a pointed response.

“I think he’s a nice footballer,” he said. “I still think he’s the best player on the team. Outside of that, you’d have to ask me very specific questions to which I could give very direct answers.”

USWNT legend Carli Lloyd also criticized the idea of resting after the World Cup exit.

“You rest when your playing career is over,” Lloyd wrote on X. “Period.”

The medical update now confirms that Pulisic did not simply leave the match because he wanted to rest. He played for several minutes with a bone bruise and microfractures in two bones in his right leg.

Christian Pulisic Would Have Missed the Rest of the World Cup

The severity of the injury means Pulisic’s World Cup would have ended against Belgium regardless of the result.

According to the U.S. Soccer Federation, the 27-year-old would not have been available for the remainder of the tournament had the USMNT advanced.

Pulisic finished the World Cup without scoring. He appeared in four of the Americans’ five matches but dealt with injuries throughout the competition.

His strongest stretch came during the first half against Paraguay. However, he left that match after 45 minutes because of injury and never found the consistent form he wanted during the rest of the tournament.

Pulisic has scored 30 goals in 90 international appearances and remains the most recognizable player on the U.S. roster.

After the Belgium loss, he acknowledged that his World Cup did not go the way he hoped.

“I thought my level was high,” Pulisic said. “Yeah, it’s disappointing. I didn’t quite have the moments I was hoping to, to try to help us to really push and get over this next step, beating a really good team. So I’m disappointed.”

He continued, “For myself, of course, but I’m gonna try to stay positive. I did a lot of good things and the team did as well. I think it is going to take time to get over that hump. I’m not in a good place to answer it right now.”