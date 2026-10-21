Como vs Manchester United Champions League Clash Faces Late Chaos as Heavy Rain Threatens Kick-Off

Como vs Manchester United faces a possible postponement as heavy rain and an orange weather warning threaten Wednesday’s Champions League clash. The match is scheduled to kick off at 6:45 p.m. local time (5:45 p.m. UK time) at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como, Italy.

Both clubs are preparing for their third game in the 2026-27 Champions League league phase, but the weather has raised concerns about the safety of players and spectators.

Heavy rain swept through Lombardy on Tuesday and continued into Wednesday, with forecasts warning of more downpours and possible thunderstorms around kick-off.

Como remain optimistic that the match will go ahead, while Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has played down any immediate concerns. UEFA has not yet announced any changes to the fixture.

Como vs Manchester United Under Threat From Heavy Rain

An orange weather alert has raised concerns over the safety of Wednesday’s Como vs Manchester United Champions League clash, with heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast across northern Italy throughout the day.

Forecasts indicate between 40mm and 60mm of rain could fall across the area, with some projections suggesting around 64mm before kick-off. The expected downpours have raised concerns about drainage at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, which sits beside Lake Como.

Images from the stadium showed standing water around the concourses as rain continued to fall. Ground staff are checking whether the waterlogged pitch will be ready for the Champions League clash.

Lightning also raises safety concerns for players and supporters. The stadium has only one fully covered stand, leaving many spectators, including traveling Manchester United fans, exposed to the weather.

Como officials remain confident the pitch will drain sufficiently to avoid a postponement. However, further heavy rain or increased lightning activity could force officials to reconsider the match.

Manchester United Team News Ahead of Como Clash

Manchester United head into the Como fixture after a difficult run of results. They lost 2-0 to Atlético Madrid in their previous European match before drawing 1-1 with Leeds United in the Premier League.

Carrick faced further availability concerns after several first-team players missed Tuesday morning’s training session. Ayden Heaven, Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford, Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu were among those absent.

Martínez left the field at half-time against Leeds with an injury, while other players have been dealing with fitness concerns. Their availability could affect Manchester United’s preparations for the Champions League encounter.

However, Carrick downplayed weather concerns during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Carrick downplayed the weather concerns, saying his Manchester United players were accustomed to rainy conditions and ready to adapt, with no immediate issues worrying him.

Como, meanwhile, are preparing for one of the biggest matches in their recent history. Cesc Fàbregas’ side opened their Champions League campaign with a home win over RB Leipzig before losing away to Feyenoord. The match against Manchester United also marks Como’s first meeting with an English club in the competition.

UEFA Yet to Confirm Como vs Manchester United Decision

UEFA had not issued a public statement about the Como vs Manchester United fixture as of Wednesday morning. Officials typically assess weather conditions as close to kick-off as possible before making a final decision.

Player and spectator safety remain the main considerations. Officials will need to assess the playing surface and the risk posed by thunderstorms before allowing the match to proceed.

The stadium’s limited roof coverage adds another concern, particularly for away supporters seated in areas with little protection from the rain.

Weather-related postponements also create scheduling problems in European competitions because clubs have limited opportunities to rearrange fixtures. Heavy rain postponed Manchester City’s Champions League home match against Borussia Mönchengladbach in September 2016.

For now, Como remain hopeful they can host Manchester United as planned. Carrick has also indicated there is no immediate reason for alarm, but the weather forecast leaves the fixture uncertain.

Supporters should follow official club and UEFA channels for updates ahead of the scheduled 6:45 p.m. local kick-off. A final decision will depend on the weather, pitch conditions, and whether officials deem it safe for players and spectators.